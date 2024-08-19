Expert gardener shares genius hack to store and preserve carrots without refrigeration: 'My mind is blown by this info'

"Before refrigeration, we all had to figure out how to store our harvests."

Storing all your freshly picked produce in the refrigerator can cause a bit of a space issue. With these tips from an expert gardener, you can keep your carrots fresh for up to six months — no refrigeration needed.

The scoop

Instagrammer and gardener epicgardening (@epicgardening) posted a reel with a step-by-step process to preserve carrots in sand.

They wrote, "Before refrigeration, we all had to figure out how to store our harvests so they lasted as long as possible."

With this method, you need only a large container (no lid necessary) and sand.

After harvesting your carrots, trim the tops, but do not remove the dirt and roots. "This helps extend their longevity," epicgardener said.

You can make a pesto with the carrot tops, or you can follow the lead of epicgardener and feed them to your hens if you have them.

Once you've prepped your carrots, pour about two inches of sand into the bottom of the container. Layer the carrots on top of the sand and make sure they don't touch. Pour more sand on top of the carrots until they're completely covered, and continue adding layers of carrots and sand until the container is full.

Finish with a final layer of sand on top, and store the container in a cool and dark place, uncovered.

"Your carrots will last up to 6 months like this — nature's refrigerator!" epicgardener said.

How it's working

Gardening is an all-around great activity. If you've never had a garden before, there are a lot of useful tips like this one on epicgardener's Instagram page that can help you get started.

Getting more sunshine, additional exercise, and mental health benefits like lower stress levels are just some of the perks of gardening. Growing your own food comes with even more advantages.

In addition to eating a healthier diet, gardeners who grow their own food also save money on grocery store bills and enjoy tastier produce. It also saves time to gather food from your backyard instead of heading to the store and combing the aisles.

Store-bought food can be expensive and requires the use of dirty fuel for transportation. Eating fruits and veggies you grow yourself is better for your wallet and the environment.

What people are saying

Other Instagrammers were excited to try this hack. One user said, "My mind is blown by this info!"

Users who were familiar with this method shared their own tips. One Instagrammer commented, "You can do this with potatoes, too."

Another user wrote, "I do the same to store sunchokes. Didn't know you could do it for other roots."

