Shopper sparks debate online after calling out concerning ingredients used in spicy foods: 'I eat the spicy stuff and then get hives'

A Reddit rant about red food coloring in spicy snacks has stirred up a colorful debate online.

In a popular thread on the forum r/spicy, one Reddit user didn't hold back: "Anyone else annoyed by all the unnecessary red dust poured on everything 'spicy' from chips to popcorn to make sure everyone knows it's 'SPICY'?"

They added that the coating "gets everywhere, can stain, and is totally unnecessary," comparing the vivid red hue to something they'd expect from a kids' snack.

The post quickly gained traction among snack lovers and skeptics alike, drawing attention to how heavily the snack industry leans on bright red coloring to signal heat.

While this visual cue can help brands stand out on shelves and convey spice levels at a glance, it also raises questions about the ingredients behind that signature red dust — and whether it needs to be there at all.

Most commonly, the vibrant color in spicy snacks comes from synthetic dyes like Red No. 40, a petroleum-based additive that's approved by the Food and Drug Administration but banned or restricted in other countries due to health concerns.

Research by the Center for Science in the Public Interest has linked artificial dyes like Red No. 40 to behavioral effects in children and potential allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

This sentiment was reflected in the posts' comment section. "I'm allergic to artificial red 40 and love spicy things," one user shared. "I eat the spicy stuff and then get hives. Sigh."

While flavor and color often go hand-in-hand in product design, the rise of natural dye alternatives may give snack makers more options in the future.

One company, Michroma, is creating a natural commercial replacement for Red No. 40 called Red+. Bakers at home can try their hand at using beet powder for a similar red effect.

For now, some consumers are getting creative: "I saw a life hack to eat that kind of stuff with chopsticks," one commenter added.

Another agreed, joking, "This right here is why I eat Takis with a vinyl glove on my hand. I'm no smurf."

