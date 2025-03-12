Baker raises alarm over longtime food coloring practice: 'It will be very difficult'

A recent Reddit post sparked discussion about the use of natural powdered food dyes and whether they can effectively replace artificial colors in baking.

The original poster expressed concerns about the potential health effects of synthetic dyes, writing, "The liquid food dye I've used for royal icing makes it runny, and I'm worried about toxicity issues with synthetic dyes," referring to how most artificial food colorings are derived from petroleum, like gasoline. They also expressed interest in making their own powdered or low-moisture dyes using natural ingredients.

Recently, the United States made a landmark decision to ban the popular synthetic dye Red No. 3. The extensive research and peer-reviewed evidence behind this and similar bans reveal the health effects of these dyes, particularly on children.

According to the Environmental Working Group, a primary concern regarding Red No. 3 dye is a notable link to "developmental and reproductive toxicity." This includes impacts on neurobehavioral effects in children, as well as evidence of carcinogenic properties.

More generally, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, "The levels of dyes considered 'safe' by the Food and Drug Administration do not adequately take neurobehavioral effects into account."

Notably, the European Union has required warning labels for synthetic dyes in food products since 2010, while the United States does not have this requirement.

Strides have been made to make natural dye alternatives more convenient and accessible to the general public. For instance, the company Michroma created Red+, which has been touted as a natural replacement for the popular dye Red No. 40.

This does not mean that bakers are always having an easy time adapting to these replacements in the meantime. For instance, one user pointed out, "The best natural red dye comes from beet powder. However, that can give your royal icing an earthy smell that many people find unpleasant."

As another Redditor commented, "It will be very difficult to make your own food dye without adding strong flavours and have unpredictable colour outcomes."

Bakers commenting on other posts have found success at making their own natural dyes or using commercial natural dyes. One other commenter suggested to the OP, "I would purchase natural dyes from professional companies."

