How worried should you be about potassium bromate? Here's what experts say

Among the many unfamiliar ingredients you might find listed on the packaging of your favorite foods is the additive potassium bromate. While it's used in bread and other baked goods in the U.S., it's actually banned in other places, including the European Union.

So, should you feel OK eating foods that contain potassium bromate? The Cool Down asked expert Thomas Galligan, principal scientist for food additives and supplements at the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

What is potassium bromate, and why is it added to food?

"Potassium bromate is used in flour or baked goods," Galligan told The Cool Down. "It's called a dough conditioner."

According to Michigan State University's Center for Research on Ingredient Safety, potassium bromate "improves" dough by changing its consistency and the rate at which it interacts with oxygen.

However, according to Galligan, this isn't needed.

"Because they're banned in the EU, it's pretty clear evidence that they're not necessary," he told TCD. "These food companies have already identified alternatives for that market. So, they're clearly producing breads without potassium bromate just fine in the EU."

Is potassium bromate safe?

According to MSU, most potassium bromate bakes out of food, and the amount that remains in finished products shouldn't be harmful in theory. However, there is still reason for concern, Galligan said.

"With potassium bromate, the World Health Organization has concluded that there's a cancer concern there," he told TCD. "So that's the basis of our advocacy around that chemical."

MSU confirmed that at higher doses, potassium bromate damages cells, alters DNA, and causes cancer.

Why hasn't the FDA banned potassium bromate?

Potassium bromate has been banned in California, but the FDA still allows it as a food additive, along with many other potentially harmful chemicals that have traditionally been considered safe. However, that may change, Galligan suggested.

"The FDA has launched this, what are they calling enhanced framework for postmarket safety assessment," he told TCD. "So they basically signaled that they are interested in doing more to address the safety concerns for chemicals that are already in our food. They're hoping to implement that plan by the end of this year."

However, he cautioned that there is still a long road ahead before change is likely to take hold.

What should consumers do about potassium bromate?

Luckily, Galligan said, potassium bromate is not that common in foods today. "They should be listed by name on the ingredient list," he added.

That means consumers can check the products they buy and avoid this unnecessary additive.

