Baker stunned after discovering little-known method for making red velvet cake without food dye: 'I want to try the real thing'

Red velvet cake is a favorite of many people, but the red food dyes typically found in this product aren't as popular. Food dyes, including red dyes which are found in red velvet cake, have been found to pose numerous health risks.

One baker on Reddit questioned the r/Baking subreddit about the best way to make red velvet cake without using Red 40.

The U.S. banned Red No. 3 from use in products in January 2025, but other red dyes, such as Red 40, are still allowed. Many people believe that Red 40, derived from petroleum, is a better alternative than Red No. 3, though there is still concern about how it affects people's health.

Under their photo, the original poster stated, "I'm looking to make a red velvet cake and I keep seeing some inconclusive results for how to bake the cake without using unnatural red dyes," and asked whether beetroot powder would work instead.

However, the poster and many other Redditors were stunned to learn that you don't actually need red food dyes, beetroot, or similar items to make this cake red.

Another user posted a long history lesson about red velvet cake and shared: "First off, it's a velvet cake. The term refers to the crumb structure from using sour dairy. 'Red' comes from the reaction between old-fashioned Dutch processed cocoa powder and the acidified dairy."

According to Better Homes & Gardens, this poster is correct. An article on the subject stated that the red color of red velvet cake came from the cocoa interacting with the vinegar and buttermilk found in the cake.

The original poster wasn't the only surprised one. One user said, "Red 40 makes my heart race. This traditional recipe sounds amazing though!"

Another Redditor posted, "I definitely thought it was just chocolate cake with red dye. I want to try the real thing now!"

The original poster ultimately decided to use beet juice in their cake but thanked everyone for their knowledge. However, the next time you bake a red velvet cake, you can skip the food dyes to protect your health and still get that same lovely red color using the traditional recipe shared in the thread.

