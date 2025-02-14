Scientists reveal grim effects of common food dyes in children: 'Not intended for our bodies at all'

"Reading your labels and the ingredients that go in the food you consume is very crucial."

Synthetic food dyes such as Red 40 are in the hot seat lately as the truth comes out about their potential to cause behavioral problems in children.

With the Food and Drug Administration making the landmark decision to ban the Red No. 3 food dye in the United States, scientists and consumers have raised concerns about the safety of other food additives.

One Redditor sparked an informative discussion about Red 40 after asking r/explainlikeimfive users what makes the food dye so harmful.

In the post, they shared a link to a troubling TikTok video which revealed two men chugging bottles of pure Red 40 and Blue 1 that another man had offered them, seemingly to gauge their reactions. While they each took only a few sips, the one who drank the Red 40 appeared to react almost immediately to the food dye.

The footage is concerning, but as one Reddit user pointed out, it's unlikely that anyone would be affected by food additives so quickly.

Most people also aren't consuming jugs or even cups of food dye at a time. But that doesn't change the fact that they pose potential health risks for both children and adults.

"Red 40 is literally poison," someone commented. "It's a synthetic color with hella additives/chemicals/ just pure bs and not intended for our bodies at all. Reading your labels and the ingredients that go in the food you consume is very crucial."

While the food dye may not be actual poison, there's plenty of emerging research that suggests it can have negative impacts on children's behavior — especially in those with existing behavioral disorders.

For example, one study published in the Neurotherapeutics journal found that Red 40 and other artificial food colors "​​may contribute significantly to some cases" of ADHD. However, experts said food dyes are not the main cause of the disorder.

In an interview with The Cool Down about the safety of food dyes, Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, said: "Studies have linked synthetic food dyes to inattentiveness, learning difficulties, and other adverse behavioral outcomes in children."

Plus, since Red 40 is made from petroleum, it negatively impacts the environment by contributing to pollution during extraction and shipping.

While Ronholm told us that "consumers shouldn't panic" about food additives, it's still a good idea to minimize exposure to them, especially because they don't add any nutritional value to foods. Opting for natural, fresh foods instead of ultra-processed ones is a guaranteed way to avoid food dyes and improve your health.

Even though children may not be as excited to eat fruits and vegetables as they are to eat brightly colored candy, there are plenty of dietician-approved ways to make healthy food more kid-friendly.

"Red 40 makes my daughter go crazy and causes hyperactivity. I had issues with it when I was younger as well and it's in freaking everything," one commenter said.

