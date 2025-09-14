Officials issue recall as harmful contamination is found in frozen food products — here's what you need to know

The product was sold under many different names.

If you've recently purchased frozen shrimp, make sure they aren't from certain brands.

What's happening?

Food recalls are fairly common and on the rise, with statistics from The Independent showing an 8% increase in recalls between 2023 and 2024. However, a recent recall of radioactive frozen shrimp has been particularly worrying.

According to Food Safety Magazine, the radioactive isotope, cesium 137, was discovered in a shipment of imported shrimp at the U.S. border. The product was processed by the Indonesian firm PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, or BMS Foods, was distributed by Southwind Foods LLC.

The frozen shrimp was sold under many different names, including Arctic Shores, Best Yet, First Street, Great American, and Sand Bar; however, a complete list of potentially contaminated products can be found on the Food and Drug Administration website.

Why is food contamination so worrying?

Food poisoning is a pretty common, if unfortunate, part of life. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases reported that 48 million people per year suffer from foodborne illness in the United States.

Alarmingly, in 2024, around 300 food recalls were linked to almost 1,400 illnesses. Of these, 487 people required hospitalization, and 19 died. The rates of hospitalizations and deaths doubled in just one year, per The Independent's research.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Cesium 137 is a manmade radioisotope of cesium, which is created during the nuclear fission process. Traces of the element are "found in the environment, including soil, food, and air," according to the Food Safety Magazine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that exposure to cesium 137 can increase the risk of cancer, radiation sickness, and even death.

Nuclear power plays a complex role in the clean energy transition. While it can help produce large amounts of low-carbon electricity, support energy security, and complement renewable energy sources, it can also cause health risks, such as this frozen shrimp contamination. Other issues created by nuclear power include the disposal of radioactive waste, high upfront costs, and potential links to nuclear weapons.

What's being done about this contamination?

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported due to the radioactive shrimp. Only a trace amount of cesium 137 was found in the product, which would likely not be immediately harmful if eaten. However, frequent exposure to this element could be extremely damaging to your health.

The FDA has advised anyone who has purchased the product to return it for a full refund or dispose of it.

PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati has been put on a new import alert by the FDA and will be monitored closely to ensure such a risky health violation does not happen again.

If you believe you have eaten some of these radioactive shrimp, it's better to be safe than sorry and schedule an appointment with your health care provider.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.