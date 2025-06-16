Forager shares delicious recipe using unexpected ingredients: 'You've gotta trust me'

Weeds usually end up in the compost pile. But one TikToker is turning them into dinner instead.

In a recent video, The Cottage Peach (@thecottagepeach) shared how to make pesto using purple dead nettle — a common backyard weed that spreads fast but can be safely eaten when foraged correctly.

"You wouldn't think this plant is edible from the name," she says. "But they're actually full of flavor and nutrition, too."

"Dead nettle is kind of a superfood," she adds. "And you've gotta trust me when I tell you it just tastes like spring."

She further explains how you can easily spot the plant: "Purple dead nettle is a member of the mint family, and you can identify it by the square stem. The flowers are light purple in color and small with triangular leaves."

Purple dead nettle is more than a weed. It's rich in vitamins, packed with antioxidants, and has anti-inflammatory properties. People use it in teas, soups, and pestos. It grows early, which makes it a handy wild green when little else is available. And it's safe to eat when foraged correctly.

This kind of foraging helps bring balance back to yards and ecosystems. By removing weeds like purple dead nettle, gardeners give native plants and pollinators room to recover.

"The best part about this pesto is that it's dairy-free and nut-free, too," she says. "But I still managed to sneak some protein in with the addition of pumpkin seeds. Along with the pumpkin seeds, you'll need 3 cups of purple dead nettle, garlic, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, and olive oil."

There are other edible weed hacks, too, like turning garlic mustard into pasta sauce or making jam from invasive knotweed.

As for this pesto? "Let me know if you'll give this a try," she says.

Many commenters were delighted and surprised to find they had such a delicious plant growing in their yard the whole time.

One person said: "Oooooh interesting, I have this all over my yard I'll have to give it a try!"



Another replied: "Great for allergies too."

And a very grateful TikTok user added: " I love how much I learn on here.. trying. Thank you for sharing your knowledge."

