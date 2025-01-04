Homeowner transforms invasive backyard pest into delicious libation: 'Fantastic'

Controlling invasive species is important because they can harm our livelihoods and ecosystems.

Good news for wine and environment enthusiasts: A Reddit user shared that they turned autumn olive, an invasive species of tree, into delicious wine.

When asked about the recipe, the original poster said they use a dandelion wine base recipe, which they have also used to make goldenrod, lilac, and pine wines.

Another user replied that they also make "fantastic" autumn olive wine and recommend using Japanese knotweed, another invasive species, for wine as well.

According to The Nature Conservancy, autumn olive trees were originally used to control erosion and provide food for birds and other wildlife. Unfortunately, they have spread quickly and harmed native ecosystems. This Reddit user's idea is a great way to turn this damaging plant into a delectable drink. You can also use autumn olives to make jam.

Another Redditor joked, "Spotted lanternfly wine when?" The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species and pest that can damage the fruit and forest industries and the environment in general.

While spotted lanternflies won't be made into wine any time soon, beekeepers have noticed that they can contribute to honey production. When honeybees eat spotted lanternfly honeydew, they make a "woodsy" kind of honey.

This variety of honey may be appetizing, but it is not enough to convince authorities to like spotted lanternflies.

Controlling invasive species is important because they can harm our livelihoods and ecosystems. According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, farmers and ranchers can lose thousands of dollars each year to invasive species, and crops, water facilities, and fisheries can sustain damage. Keeping an eye on invasive species saves us money and keeps our environment in balance.

Other creative ways to get rid of invasive species include an "invasivore" cook-off that was held in Oregon in August and training sessions with furry friends in Maine to identify spotted lanternfly eggs. It's great to know that a simple foraged meal or a walk with your dog could help keep your local community safe.

