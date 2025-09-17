New study reveals overlooked food item with major health benefits: 'People would be so much healthier'

Trying to eat healthily without breaking the bank can sometimes feel impossible. But it turns out one of the best food groups for your health and your wallet might already be in your pantry.

We're talking about beans, lentils, and chickpeas, with a study confirming what savvy shoppers have known for years.

According to research published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, and shared by News Medical Life Sciences, pulses are nutritional powerhouses.

The study found that while most Americans aren't eating them regularly, the ones who do get major health benefits.

For starters, the World Cancer Research Fund noted that their high fiber content is key to keeping our digestive systems healthy. They're also loaded with protein and iron, which is great for energy.

The benefits don't stop there. A diet rich in pulses can "support satiety and cardio-metabolic health," according to the research paper, which helps you feel full longer and is great for your heart.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

One study from England even revealed that a diet rich in legumes and pulses may encourage a more balanced intake of nutrients overall.

It might even help you live longer, as one writer who studied long-living populations found that eating a cup of beans a day is associated with four extra years of life expectancy.

Scientists are also working to make these superfoods even more reliable. They're finding ways to make them hardier, discovering genes in chickpeas that would allow them to grow in areas affected by drought and heat.

In Australia, scientists created a pangenome of the legume, which is helping them develop stronger, more resilient varieties for different regions.

This simple food choice has people talking, proving the real-world benefits.

On Reddit, one user commented, "People would be so much healthier and have more money if they replaced a lot of their meat consumption with beans."

Another user agreed, adding, "Yup, I eat a bean-heavy diet and my food budget is less than $300 a month."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.