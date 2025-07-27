Scientists achieve breakthrough that could have major impact on food supply: 'A significant step'

Murdoch University scientists can likely write the proverbial book on chickpeas following their advanced gene research.

That's because the Australian team created a pangenome of the legume, collecting in-depth information on all the present genes. The goal is to enhance qualities across 15 types of chickpeas that will help them produce stronger yields, according to a news release.

Flowering time, acid soil tolerance, and drought tolerance are genetic strengths being sought, per the experts.

"The Australian chickpea pangenome marks a significant step in safeguarding future production, as it enables us to accelerate the development of chickpea varieties tailored to each region. That could mean varieties that are … more resistant to diseases," professor Rajeev Varshney, study corresponding author, said in the release.

Australia's chickpea production is strong. The Western Producer reported that the country harvested nearly 2.6 million tons last year, with an even larger batch expected this season. The crop can be used for a variety of foods, from hummus to cookie dough.

But changing conditions associated with our overheating planet have the potential to impact production, as they have for other key harvests.

The Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment reported that global yields of barley, maize, and wheat have dropped by up to 13% due to more frequent droughts and heat waves. NASA has linked Earth's warming to increased risks for extreme weather, including high temperatures that could make some places uninhabitable.

Limiting heat-trapping fossil fuel use — average global temperatures have risen about 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the Industrial Revolution, per government data — and raising more resilient crops can help keep our food supply stable amid the changes.

"By unlocking the genetic diversity within the crop, this research provides a powerful foundation for breeding chickpea varieties with improved drought resilience and abiotic stresses, directly addressing some of the most pressing challenges for Australian grain growers," the Grains Research and Development Corporation's Francis Ogbonnaya said in the release.

Ogbonnaya is the senior manager for oilseeds and pulses. The corporation collaborated on the project.

As part of the work, the team identified "34,345 gene families, including 13,986 dispensable families enriched for genes associated with key agronomic traits." A chromosome region called the "QTL hotspot" is of particular interest. Experts said that its addition has aided crops in other dry, hot places around the world, such as Ethiopia. Work has started to introduce the modified chickpeas to Australian growers, the summary continued.

Elsewhere, scientists are studying sorghum to better understand its extreme drought and temperature resilience, with hopes to leverage its genetic traits in other crops. Cherries and corn are other examples that have been improved through tinkering.

Work in Australia can ensure that the hummus keeps flowing as researchers try to combat changing agricultural conditions.

"We look forward to working with breeding organizations to get new and improved varieties into the hands of Australian farmers," Varshney said in the release.

