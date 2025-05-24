New study reveals simple diet shift with surprising effect on cancer risk — here's what researchers found

It's a much-needed reminder that positive change is possible.

A hopeful new study is shedding light on a simple change that could help both your body and the planet: eating more sustainably.

The research, published in The Lancet, analyzed data from over 2.2 million people across 17 studies and found that those who followed sustainable diets had a 7% lower risk of developing cancer and a 12% lower risk of dying from it.

These diets focus on plant-based foods like vegetables, legumes, fruits, and whole grains, and they limit red and processed meats, which are linked to both cancer and heat-trapping pollution.

This is especially uplifting news at a time when health headlines often feel bleak or overwhelming.

It's a much-needed reminder that positive change is possible and that we have more control over our health than we might think.

You don't need to overhaul your entire diet. Just swapping a beef taco for a lentil one a few times a week can make a meaningful impact.

The study adds to a growing wave of research showing how everyday food choices can make a real difference.

Similar studies have found that plant-forward diets, like the planetary health diet, are linked to lower risks of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity — all while being less polluting.

One recent Oxford University study revealed that even small reductions in red meat consumption could significantly shrink your personal pollution footprint.

Food production accounts for nearly 30% of global heat-trapping pollution, but small changes in what we eat can chip away at that number.

At the same time, fiber-rich, plant-based foods support digestion, reduce inflammation, and may help lower the risk of cancers like colon and breast cancer.

Even better, these foods are familiar and easy to find. Oats, greens, beans, and nuts are affordable, accessible, and flavorful — no specialty store required.

