New study reveals dietary shift that could boost long-term health: 'Associated with lower ... mortality'

Even small dietary shifts could lead to a longer and healthier life.

A new long-term study suggests that following a well-optimized diet could benefit not just a person's health but also the planet.

Research presented by the European Society of Cardiology shows that two plant-based diets — the planetary health diet and Mediterranean diet — contributed to lower risk of death and a lighter ecological impact on food production.

Mercedes Sotos Prieto, a lead researcher and author of the study, said the planetary health diet was developed in 2019 to optimize global dietary quality while mitigating the environmental impact of food production to keep it within sustainable planetary boundaries.

According to the ESC, the PHD involves taking in around 2,500 kilocalories per day, with high consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and unsaturated oils; moderate consumption of dairy, poultry, fish, and starchy vegetables; and low consumption of red meat, saturated fats, and added sugars.

The Mediterranean diet features whole grains and nuts; a moderate intake of dairy products and fish; along with seasonal fruits and vegetables, legumes, olive oil for the main dietary fat; and greater consumption of white or lean meats over red or processed meats.

The cohort study was conducted over a span of 14 years and collected data on food intake from more than 11,000 participants with an average age of 47.5 years. The results of the study showed that higher adherence to both plant-based diets was similarly associated with lower all-cause mortality and low environmental impact.

Participants who maintained higher adherence to the PHD had a 22% lower risk of death. Those who practiced higher adherence to the Mediterranean diet yielded a similar result with a 21% lower chance of dying.

As for environmental impact, both diets showed low carbon footprints. The PHD had an average emissions level of 4.2 kilograms of carbon dioxide per day and 5.5 square meters of land use per day. The Mediterranean diet featured 4.4 kg of carbon dioxide per day and 5.4 square meters of land use per daily food intake.

"Higher adherence to both diets was similarly associated with lower all-cause mortality and with comparable low environmental impact," Sotos Prieto said, per the ESC news release. She added that these results highlight the "substantial health and planetary advantages of adopting one of these plant-based diets."

The study offers encouraging news for anyone looking to shift to a healthier diet while lowering their carbon footprint.

According to the World Health Organization, a healthy diet is crucial for good health and nutrition and protects you against various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. Both the PHD and Mediterranean diet involve well-balanced consumption of various food groups to maintain one's health and nutrition.

Widespread adoption of these plant-based diets can help pave the way for a healthier and more sustainable future with lower mortality rates and lower carbon footprints. Even small dietary shifts could lead to a longer and healthier life — along with a lighter impact on the planet.

