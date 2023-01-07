Instagrammer reveals hack for turning excess potato peels into delicious potato chips: ‘Quickest chips ever’

Creamy, buttery mashed potatoes are a staple of cold-weather cooking, but throwing away all the potato skins is a real bummer. Luckily, Instagrammer Nadia Aidi (@foodmymuse) has a hack to make those skins into a delicious bonus recipe, saving them from the dumpster, and saving you a trip to the grocery store for potato chips.

Aidi’s video, which was reposted by the popular account @wastefreeplanet, shows how easy it is to make potato chips out of leftover skins.

“Don’t toss those potato peels,” the post’s caption reads.

The scoop

After peeling your potatoes, take the skins and season them with olive oil, seasoned salt, chipotle powder, and black pepper. Then pop them into your air fryer for about 10 minutes at 400 degrees.

Once the skins come out of the air fryer, Aidi has you covered with a delicious dip recipe to pair with them. By combining Japanese mayo, chives, lemon, and black pepper, you have an easy sauce to serve up right alongside those crunchy homemade potato chips.

How it’s helping

In addition to being crunchy, easy, and delicious, this recipe cuts down on food waste, which is a big problem around the holidays.

Food waste is a big contributor to the emission of planet-warming gases, which contributes to overheating our Earth and causing more severe weather. Using up all your food can give your wallet a break too, especially as food prices continue to rise.

Crunching on delicious, healthy, homemade potato chips is a pretty good feeling all on its own. But combine that with the knowledge you’re counteracting a very real environmental concern? It’s the perfect excuse to go for seconds — and maybe thirds or fourths.

What everyone’s saying

Other Instagram foodies went absolutely wild for the recipe in the comments. One Instagrammer commented, “Quickest chips ever!” while another user recommended eating them for a movie night.

Another commenter went so far as to say they “don’t usually peel potatoes, but now I want to!”

