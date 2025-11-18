Dumpster diver shares photo of stunning discovery inside grocery store trash: 'Look at all that'

A dumpster diver's post-Thanksgiving find has drawn outrage over the sheer volume of edible food that retailers throw away during the holiday season.

What happened?

A Redditor shared their "Post Turkey Day Haul" in the r/DumpsterDiving community. The accompanying photo depicts stacks of pre-cut vegetables, whole fruits, Lindor chocolates, and half-and-half creamers they rescued from a retailer's dumpster after Thanksgiving 2023.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Oh.my.god, YOU hit the mother load, look at all that fresh produce," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Wow!!! I like all those sides!!! And the half and half!!! What a great find!!!"

Why is post-holiday food waste concerning?

Americans throw away 60 million tons of food each year, and the holiday season sees some of the highest waste rates. When retailers dump fresh food instead of finding better solutions, the environmental toll adds up.

Food rotting in landfills produces methane, a planet-warming gas 80 times more powerful than carbon. Each discarded item also wastes the water, energy, and resources used to make, package, and move it.

The financial toll hits everyone. The average American household loses about $1,500 annually on wasted food, and when stores throw away inventory instead of discounting or donating it, those costs get built into the prices shoppers pay.

Is the company doing anything about this?

Without knowing which retailer discarded these items, it's difficult to assess its specific waste policies. Many stores cite food safety regulations as reasons for disposing of perishable goods rather than donating them, though federal Good Samaritan laws protect businesses that donate food in good faith.

Some major chains have started partnering with food rescue apps like Too Good To Go, which lets customers buy surplus food at discounted prices before it gets tossed. Others work with local food banks to redirect edible items before they reach dumpsters.

The pre-cut produce in this haul raises questions about over-ordering and packaging practices. While these convenience items help people with disabilities or limited mobility, the individual plastic containers create waste issues when stores order more than they can sell.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Several states now require large food generators to donate excess edible food or divert it from landfills through composting.

Food rescue organizations like Feeding America recover billions of pounds of food, keeping it out of landfills and getting it to people who need it. Apps connecting consumers with discounted surplus food continue to expand across the country.

If you want to reduce your holiday waste this Thanksgiving, buy "ugly" produce, plan meals before shopping, and check what's already in the fridge. When food goes bad, composting can keep organic matter out of landfills. Many cities now offer curbside pickup for food scraps, and home composting systems work for people with ample outdoor space.

