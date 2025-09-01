McDonald's customers share photos of disturbing scenes after recent promotion: 'We take this matter seriously'

Pokémon fans left McDonald's stores in Japan a mess after a promotion that involved limited-edition sets of the cards, abandoning Happy Meals on the sidewalk to get their hands on the exclusive cards.

What happened?

According to the Mirror, fans attempted to collect the cards that came free with select meals, but they left behind a significant amount of wasted food. Some customers even placed multiple orders to increase their chances of receiving a meal that included the cards.

X user Stealth (@Stealth40k) shared a post that showed the tragic amount of waste left on sidewalks, with dozens of bags of food left on tables and benches. Part of the reason fans were so eager for the cards was the chance to resell them, as they can go for hundreds of dollars on resale sites.

McDonald's announced that the Pokémon Card Happy Meal promotion in Japan ended early due to higher than expected sales.



This is for the best. The food waste was out of control.



People would buy Happy Meals, keep the cards, toss the food.https://t.co/bDsM0Ww387 pic.twitter.com/kO7Sq12zhf — Stealth (@Stealth40k) August 10, 2025

McDonald's Japan said in a statement: "The recent situation clearly contradicts our long-held philosophy of providing enjoyable dining experiences for children and families. We take this matter seriously and acknowledge that our response was insufficient."

Why is food waste concerning?

According to the UN Environment Programme, the world wastes around 1 billion meals of food per day, while millions suffer from food insecurity.

Food waste is not only harmful to society but also to the environment. As it decomposes in landfills, it releases potent gases, including methane and carbon dioxide. Furthermore, the squandered food could've likely been given to charities in some cases, as throwing it away depletes natural resources such as energy, water, land, fertilizer, and labor.

When people buy more than what they need and do not eat much of it, it puts a strain on the planet and leaves a mess that retailers have to clean up.

Is McDonald's doing anything about this?

As the franchise stated, it took responsibility for the customers' actions and said it would uphold the country's standards for public cleanliness.

The chain does not disclose the amount of food it wastes, but according to Yahoo News, it aims to waste less than 1% of its edible food stock by redirecting food to donations, animal feed, and composting.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

When food is deemed safe for consumption, stores like Kroger and Trader Joe's have donated or given away thousands of dollars' worth of food to charities and those in need. Food waste is a complex issue; it's not always possible for retailers to donate items if they've been out too long or are past the expiration date.

If you want to help with these efforts, make sure to compost any leftovers at home, as this will cut your food waste and also give you free fertilizer for your garden.

