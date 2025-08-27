Gardener shares life-changing tip for growing bushier plants: 'I had to add supports because they are getting ... big'

"This has been my best year ever [for] growing peppers."

With many of us moving to homes with less backyard space or apartments with small balconies, it has become necessary to utilize every inch of space available to us for our gardening needs.

While some fruits and vegetables need lots of space — like zucchini, cucumbers, and raspberries — some actually thrive from growing in closer quarters, like peppers.

The scoop

TikToker Sonja Page, @sonjapage, shared an update on the growth of the peppers in her garden this year, and how she got such a sturdy crop.

"Another gardener said to plant peppers close together. They grow and support each other. It's like a big bush. This has been my best year ever [for] growing peppers," she said in her video.

In the video, she is walking around her garden plot. She shows that all of her pepper plants have reached an impressive height, and she pivots the camera to show off the harvested bell peppers in hand.

How it's helping

This tip allows gardeners who are planting peppers to produce a more successful crop. By planting peppers closer together, it encourages them to grow taller as they compete for light.

To take it one step further, gardeners can utilize companion planting. This practice will encourage growth, deter pests without chemicals, and control weeds naturally. Companion plants for peppers include basil, oregano, onions, and carrots, according to Almanac.com.

Avoiding chemicals and utilizing companion planting will encourage healthier soil and reduce the household's environmental impact. It will also yield better-tasting produce overall, resulting in a higher-fiber diet for everyone in the household.

When gardeners are successful with home-grown crops, it will inspire them to keep pursuing the hobby, which will improve both their physical and mental health. It will also cut down on their need to depend on mass-produced produce, which creates 3 billion tons of CO2 every year for global food miles, according to Carbon Brief.

What everyone's saying

Sonja's fans were excited to see such fantastic results for her pepper garden and shared their own successes.

One user said, "My pepper plants are going crazy! I had to add supports because they are getting crazy big!"

Another said, "Just like humans, plants are strong alone but are stronger and prosper further with supports."

