Study finds 'ultra-processed' food might be good for you: 'These foods can be a valid and helpful way'

Plant-based alternatives to meat have received bad press because they are "ultra-processed." However, a report has explained that this might be an unfair label and why switching to meat-free products can provide benefits for both a healthy diet and the planet.

The Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN) and Good Food Institute (GFI) examined a range of studies on plant-based meats and found that they were lower in saturated fat and calories, equal in protein, 100% higher in fiber, and had slightly more salt and sugar than ordinary meat.

To mirror the textures and colors of meat, plant-based versions may undergo 3D printing, extreme temperature manipulation, and extrusion processes, as CNN detailed.

While this suggests they are ultra-processed, the resulting food is much different from ultra-processed meat.

PAN and GFI noted that ultra-processed meat is high in saturated fat, high in salt, high in calories, and low in fiber. Ultra-processed plant-based products, by comparison, don't have these issues.

Packaging them under the same ultra-processed tag, therefore, is slightly misleading and may change perceptions of plant-based food.

Plant-based alternatives have historically had issues with salt and fat content, according to a 2019 CNN analysis. Two popular brands, Beyond Burger and Impossible Burger, were found to have a similar saturated fat content to beef.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saturated fat can create blockages in arteries, leading to heart attacks and strokes.

However, meatless brands have answered the call from consumers. These foods have changed in both fat and sodium content, according to a study published in the journal Nutrition & Dietetics.

In addition to being a healthier alternative to meat, plant-based options are much more planet-friendly.

According to the Good Food Institute, a plant-based patty is responsible for up to 98% less planet-warming pollution than a beef patty and requires up to 97% less land use.

A 2019 report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change highlights the importance of implementing change in the way we produce and consume food.

"If carefully chosen, these foods can be a valid and helpful way to shift toward more plant-forward diets, which are good for people and the planet," said Roberta Alessandrini, co-author of the PAN and GFI report, per CNN.

"We need to give people as many options as possible, including plant-based meat alternatives," nutrition researcher Dr. Walter Willett of Harvard Medical School told the publication.

