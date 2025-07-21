New study reveals dietary choice with major health benefits: 'Can help promote weight loss'

A new study has shown that a vegan diet can be a beneficial tool for weight loss and reducing inflammation. A crossover trial was conducted by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine; the study was recently published in the Frontiers in Nutrition journal.

"Eating acid-producing foods like meat, eggs, and dairy can increase the dietary acid load, or the amount of acids consumed, causing inflammation linked to weight gain. But replacing animal products with plant-based foods like leafy greens, berries, and legumes can help promote weight loss and create a healthy gut microbiome," Hana Kahleova, MD, Ph.D., wrote in the study, as relayed by News Medical.

Kahleova is the lead author of the study, as well as the director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee.

The study included 62 overweight adults chosen randomly who were given a Mediterranean diet or a low-fat vegan diet. They would be on the diet for 16 weeks, followed by a four-week cleansing session, and then another 16 weeks on an alternate diet.

After the trial, it was found that the dietary acid load was reduced significantly on the vegan diet, with no change on the Mediterranean diet. The lowering of the dietary acid load resulted in an average weight loss of 13.2 pounds on the vegan diet.

Animal products are known to produce more acid, which is linked to increased inflammation and weight gain. Plant-based diets, which lean more alkaline than basic, are linked to lower blood pressure, lower weight, and improved insulin sensitivity.

Veganism has seen a rise worldwide, mostly over the last 15 years. While vegetarianism and veganism used to be considered a counterculture movement, today you can find vegan steaks in your freezer section, famous bodybuilders sharing their vegan diet advice, and millions of people participating in Veganuary every year.

Every person who lives on a vegan diet makes a big difference for the environment. If one person replaces their meat and dairy with alternatives, it would be the equivalent of eliminating 31 years of pollution over their lifetime. Vegans also produce 75% fewer polluting gases than those who live on an omnivorous diet, according to The New York Times.

Despite pushback from the dairy and meat industry, the proof is in the studies that veganism is a healthy diet choice for the average person, and you can still enjoy foodie travel and build muscle while lowering your carbon footprint.

