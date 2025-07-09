Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals dietary change that has had major health benefits: 'My doctor thought I might be a different person'

Many fans assumed that he maintained his physique as he got older with a meat-forward diet.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has had a prolific career as a bodybuilder, politician, and actor.

Many fans assumed that the only way he maintained his physique as he got older was to continue his meat-forward diet, but that all changed when he announced that he switched to a plant-based diet in 2017, as Green Matters recapped.

In 2023, Schwarzenegger told Men's Health, "I just about eat 80% less meat than I used to."

In his Arnold's Pump Club newsletter, he mentioned vast health benefits he has experienced.

"My bad cholesterol number is so low that my doctor thought I might be a different person." He also shared, "Vegan diets tend to be higher in fiber and lower in saturated fat, which contributes to many benefits, such as lower LDL cholesterol, lower insulin, and feeling fuller for longer, which is an important part of eating fewer calories and losing weight."

Schwarzenegger built a lifestyle for himself that he could sustain long-term and is much more climate-conscious than it used to be. It is equally possible to build muscle with plant-based proteins or animal proteins, but vegans are responsible for 75% fewer planet-warming gases than omnivorous people.

Protein requirements are often cited as a concern for plant-based diets. Green Matters noted that Schwarzenegger has said he still eats animals but has added high-protein veggie sources to his diet to reduce his meat consumption.

"For protein, my staples are eggs, salmon, and chicken," he said on the Arnold's Pump Club podcast. "But I have more and more veggie burgers with lentils and beans."

Green Matters added that Schwarzenegger uses a pea-based protein powder to supplement his diet.

Schwarzenegger's experience of gradually moving away from meat aligns with the experience of Veganuary participants.

According to a survey taken after participants commit to one month eating only vegan food, over 80% of them reduced their meat intake by half or more, and some started to dislike the taste of meat.

Schwarzenegger has been a staunch advocate for the plant-based community over the years. He lent his voice to documentaries, including "The Game Changers" on Netflix, and even offered his electric car to Greta Thunberg to give her eco-friendly transportation.

Overall, Schwarzenegger is setting a great example that you can be both a muscular action hero and an environmental activist.

