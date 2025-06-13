PepsiCo announces major change to recipes for some of its most popular snacks: 'We're well underway'

PepsiCo is saying goodbye to artificial food dyes in Lay's, Tostitos, and more of its products.

Food Business News reported that PepsiCo is fast-tracking plans to remove artificial colors from its snack foods. That means top brands will ditch fake coloring by the end of this year.

CEO Ramon Laguarta shared the news during a recent earnings call, just two days after federal officials announced they'll ban six synthetic dyes by 2026. Those dyes, including Red No. 40 and Yellow No. 5, are made from petroleum and have raised health concerns, especially for kids. They're already banned in other countries.

"We're well underway," Laguarta said, according to Food Business News. Over 60% of PepsiCo's U.S. food products already exclude artificial colors.

The Food and Drug Administration plans to fast-track reviews of natural options such as gardenia blue and butterfly pea flower extract. PepsiCo wants to stay ahead of the curve and give shoppers more control. "Every consumer will have the opportunity to choose what they prefer," Laguarta said in the earnings call.

So, what does this actually mean? Shoppers can expect simpler labels and snack options that align better with health goals, including those tied to the growing use of GLP-1 weight-loss medications.

PepsiCo also said it's working on new snacks that offer more fiber and hydration. Cleaner ingredients can make daily choices easier and less stressful. And switching to natural dyes can shrink pollution from synthetic chemical production, a small win for water and air quality.

PepsiCo has a track record of taking both good and bad steps for the planet. While it has funded regenerative farming and tested reusable packaging systems, it is still a top source of branded plastic waste globally, and that impact cannot be ignored.

Moves like this one show progress is possible when people speak up and support eco-friendly initiatives.

"Now let's hope all the other major monopolistic food companies do the same, too," one X user wrote.

Others also weren't satisfied with the announcement, demanding the elimination of sweeteners including corn syrup and aspartame.

"One step at a time — the dyes are easy wins and obviously harmful," another user said.

