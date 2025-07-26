Researchers develop innovative 'pyramiding' technique to protect food supply: 'Our study provides a framework'

Pepper researchers in Japan are working on a pyramid scheme. But there's nothing nefarious about the research happening at Kindai University, according to a lab report published by Phys.org.

Instead, the experts are using a technique called pyramiding to stack desirable traits from multiple genes into the plants. Specifically, the pepper work is designed to make the produce resilient to begomoviruses, which are whitefly-transmitted pathogens.

The disease causes yellow leaf curling and can wipe out entire crops. It's prominent in Asia, Africa, and the Americas, according to the report and research published by ScienceDirect.

"Our study provides a framework for breeding peppers with durable resistance to evolving begomoviruses, filling a critical gap in sustainable crop protection," research lead and Associate Professor Sota Koeda said, per Phys.org.

Genetic tinkering can be a powerful tool, making valuable food plants hardy amid changing agricultural conditions. Our overheating planet — largely due to continued dirty fuel use — is resulting in greater chances for intense heatwaves and droughts, according to NASA.

A study by the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment found that heat and drought are "quietly" harming key crops.

The findings showed "that global yields of barley, maize, and wheat are [4% to 13%] lower than they would have been without climate trends," according to a news release.

Government experts have measured Earth overheating at two degrees Fahrenheit since the Industrial Revolution. While that doesn't sound like a lot, each degree can have severe consequences, climate experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology warn.

The worsening heat is also expected to lower farm labor productivity, impacting crop yields even more, according to other research.

Durable varieties can help. For example, a disease-resistant orange tree in Florida is hoped to stave off skyrocketing juice prices. University of Maryland experts have developed heat-resistant apples.

At Kindai, the scientists identified two genes that can work in tandem to protect peppers from the devastating virus. The combination was effective at warding off infection from multiple disease strains. Each gene supported shortcomings in its counterpart — successful gene pyramiding — the experts explained.

"Using sophisticated inoculation techniques, the researchers tested pepper plants carrying these genes against single virus infections and mixed infections with highly virulent begomoviruses from different regions of the world," according to the Phys.org report.

The process is a boon for the 42 million tons of peppers grown worldwide each year, but they expect it to help other plants, too.

"This approach we developed for peppers can be applied to other crops, and we are now challenging this goal in other vegetables," Koeda said in the summary.

Consumers can play a role in strengthening our food system by staying educated on how our actions impact it. Adding more produce to your diet can help cut pollution, improve your health, and lower your grocery bill. Growing your own food in a backyard garden can save even more money and give you a fun summer hobby with delicious rewards.

