5,300 pounds of pasta salad recalled over mislabeled tubs

A packaging or distribution mistake can spread across multiple states before it is caught.

A mislabeled deli staple is prompting a multistate recall after tubs sold as pasta salad were found to potentially contain chicken salad made with undeclared egg and milk.

What happened?

As reported by Food Safety News, federal officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Reser's Fine Foods Inc. of Halifax, North Carolina, is recalling 5,300 pounds of a ready-to-eat product because containers labeled "Molly's Kitchen California Style Pasta Salad" may actually contain chicken salad.

To identify the recalled item, look for a 5-pound plastic tub with the use-by date "JUL/16/26 430" and the establishment number "P-00874" printed on the side; the product was produced on June 11.

FSIS said the mislabeled tubs were sent to distributors in Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia before being distributed to foodservice locations.

The company alerted FSIS after discovering that some ready-to-eat chicken salad products had been labeled and sold as ready-to-eat pasta salad.

FSIS said no adverse reactions have been confirmed, but federal officials warned that some of the affected product could still be in refrigerators.

Why does it matter?

When undeclared allergens are involved, a labeling error can quickly become serious.

Egg and milk are among the major food allergens, and people with sensitivities or severe allergies often depend on packaging information to avoid potentially dangerous reactions.

Accurate labeling is a key part of consumer protection, especially for ready-to-eat foods that may be served quickly in homes, cafeterias, or other foodservice settings without much scrutiny.

A packaging or distribution mistake can spread across multiple states before it is caught.

What can I do?

If you have a 5-pound tub of "Molly's Kitchen California Style Pasta Salad" with the listed use-by date and establishment number, do not eat it. FSIS advises consumers to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

If you or someone in your household has an allergy to eggs or milk and may have eaten the product, monitor for symptoms and contact a healthcare provider with any concerns.

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