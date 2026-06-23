Ohio recall says Fry Pie pepperoni rolls had undeclared milk and were sold too warm

That omission could trigger a serious or even life-threatening reaction.

A voluntary recall in Ohio is drawing attention to two food safety concerns at once: an undeclared allergen and refrigerated food that may have been sold at unsafe temperatures.

What happened?

In a company announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration, Lancaster-based Fry Pie Factory said it was recalling its 5-ounce Pepperoni Rolls because the product contained undeclared milk and refrigeration was not consistently maintained.

Stores in Ohio and some areas of West Virginia carried the affected Pepperoni Rolls, including convenience outlets, supermarkets, and gas-station retailers.

As of the June 12 recall notice, Fry Pie Factory said it had not received any reports of illness.

Because milk was omitted from the ingredient labeling, the problem is classified as misbranding. That omission could trigger a serious or even life-threatening reaction in people who have a milk allergy or severe sensitivity.

Separate from the labeling issue, the company said the rolls "were not stored, distributed or sold at appropriate temperatures," creating another food safety concern tied to bacterial growth and food-borne illness.

Why does it matter?

When a major allergen is missing from a label, consumers with dietary restrictions lose an important safeguard. At the same time, temperature control is critical for refrigerated prepared foods, because a break in the cold chain during storage, transportation, or retail display can make a product unsafe.

Even if the food appears normal, exposure to improper temperatures can increase the risk that harmful pathogens will multiply.

What can I do?

Anyone who purchased Fry Pie Factory's 5-ounce Pepperoni Rolls should avoid eating the product, especially if someone in the household has a milk allergy or sensitivity.

Consumers were told to either throw the rolls away or return them to Fry Pie Factory for a full refund.

Anyone who has already eaten the product and then develops symptoms of an allergic reaction or a foodborne illness should seek medical attention immediately.

Customers with questions can contact Mark Thompson, the company contact listed in the announcement, at 405-990-4657.

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