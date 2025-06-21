Supply of key crop plummets as severe weather devastates agricultural heartland: 'The heaviest blow'

The impact of natural disasters and weather fluctuations on crops worldwide is an ongoing hurdle that agriculturists have to navigate.

In Pakistan, the inability to correctly address and modernize this industry and the policies surrounding it have led to an emergency state.

What's happening?

According to The Friday Times, Pakistan's top five crops faced production deficits in the 2024-2025 season.

"Cotton bore the heaviest blow, plummeting 30.7%, followed by maize at 14.7%, wheat at 8.9%, rice at 1.4%, and sugarcane at 3.9%," the Times reported.

A combination of factors led to this shortage, including the Punjab government withdrawing the minimum support price for wheat and extending fertilizer subsidies — a well-intentioned attempt to reduce upfront costs that caused supply chain issues.

Why are these crop shortages important?

"These policy failures collectively destabilised the sector, eroding the foundation of Pakistan's food production," the Times reported.

Weather events also played a role in Pakistan's decreased crop supply.

For instance, sugarcane had an increase in acreage but a decline in crop yield. As it is a water-dependent crop, high temperatures and water shortages can be pointed to as major causes. Meanwhile, flash floods in growing areas also contributed to a decline in rice crops.

Pakistan is not alone in weather-related agricultural problems. In Vietnam, a combination of heavy rains, heat shock, and malnutrition has led to devastation in the farming of durian and cashews. Similarly, fig crops are struggling in Italy due to dramatic frosts and rainfall. In Turkey, an unusual frost has impacted the apricot market.

These supply issues trickle down to the general public, increasing food costs, and people in the affected countries may experience food insecurity.

What's being done about Pakistan's agriculture?

The severity of the crop collapse in Pakistan has warranted serious uproar from the public.

Dawn reported on the supply issue, saying: "In a country where over 60 per cent of the population relies — directly or indirectly — on agriculture, the failure to modernise this sector is not merely an oversight. It is a national emergency."

The hope is that the government will take action to support the struggling sector after seeing the statistics laid out from this past season.

While large-scale issues like this one can feel overwhelming, continuing to educate yourself on climate-related topics can help keep you informed and aware.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.