Shopper dumbfounded after taking closer look at 'organic' grocery store produce items: 'Depressing'

Many people buy organic produce to limit exposure to chemical treatments, but one frustrated shopper realized their "due diligence" was for naught because of a baffling packaging decision.

What's happening?

A Redditor posted a photo in r/Anticonsumption of organic broccoli and bell peppers wrapped in what appears to be plastic, which is typically treated with chemicals to make it more durable and flexible.

These chemicals can leach into our food. A Consumer Reports investigation found that bisphenols and phthalates were prevalent in nearly 100 tested items.

"This s*** is annoying so glad I have a good co-op," one commenter said.

"So much single-use plastic, we can definitely do better," another pointed out.

"I was just at the beach this evening and the amount of plastic everywhere was plain depressing," a third agreed. "We have to do better as a species."

Why is this important?

Every stage of the plastic life cycle is highly polluting, from dirty fuel extraction and transport to refining and manufacturing to use and disposal.

Pollution from dirty fuels alone leads to millions of premature deaths each year. Throw in the fact that studies have linked bisphenols, phthalates, and other chemicals commonly used to treat plastics — such as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — to complications such as hormone disruption, certain cancers, and diabetes, and you have a health crisis waiting to happen.

Why would a retailer wrap produce in plastic?

Other shoppers have mistaken plant-based films for plastic in the produce aisle, but based on the available information, that doesn't appear to be the case here. The seller of the broccoli is unclear, and The Cool Down couldn't find any details on whether Wild Harvest Organic (the bell pepper purveyor) has policies against plastic packaging.

One Redditor suggested that Wild Harvest Organic may not be responsible for the plastic covering its peppers, writing: "My husband used to work in produce and I assure you this is happening downstream of the farmers. It's not ideal but you are still supporting organic farming."

As for why a seller would use plastic, it may be to prevent human contact with the veggies for sanitary reasons.

Food waste is also a massive global issue, with about 1 billion meals per day lost or wasted, according to the World Food Programme. Some studies suggest that plastic can help preserve food for longer, though other research has disputed those claims.

What can be done about plastic in our food systems more broadly?

Reducing your dependence on plastic is a simple way to help protect our food supply. The Consumer Reports study found that phthalate levels varied greatly depending on the product.

"That tells us that, as widespread as these chemicals are, there are ways to reduce how much is in our foods," said James E. Rogers, Ph.D., head of product safety testing at CR.

You could start by supporting brands with plastic-free packaging. At home, you can continue limiting your exposure to toxic chemicals by using plastic-free storage containers.

You could start by supporting brands with plastic-free packaging. At home, you can continue limiting your exposure to toxic chemicals by using plastic-free storage containers.