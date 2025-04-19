Scientists develop innovative game to help farmers with difficult decisions: 'Deeply understand the value'

"We must consider farmers' visions for a balanced landscape."

A team of scientists has created a game that helps vanilla farmers in Madagascar navigate the challenging balance between their livelihoods and forest conservation, as reported by UC Davis.

The tablet-based game, called FallowMe, was developed by experts from the University of Antananarivo, Cornell University, and UC Davis to simulate real-world farming decisions in a region where vanilla is the top export.

The game helps farmers explore different scenarios: continuing vanilla farming, diversifying crops, conserving forests, or expanding farmland to handle price fluctuations in the volatile vanilla market.

For these farmers, vanilla represents both cultural identity and financial security. They also recognize the importance of maintaining healthy, diverse landscapes.

"Vanilla farmers often cultivate far more than just vanilla," said lead author Marie Fleming, a Ph.D. student in ecology at UC Davis. "They grow within rainfed agroecosystems and deeply understand the value of maintaining a healthy mosaic landscape — one that balances food crops, cash crops, and forests."

This balance is crucial since 70% of Malagasy farmers face food insecurity, according to the research published in Biological Conservation. Integrating fruit trees and other crops within vanilla systems could help build resilience, but markets to support diverse crops aren't well established.

When playing the game, 204 farmers showed they highly valued their vanilla crops but were willing to diversify when vanilla prices dropped. When offered payments to conserve forests, they increased forest vegetation — but this had unintended consequences.

Conservation payments sometimes led to less diverse landscapes dominated by just vanilla and forests rather than including other crops that could improve food security. The study also found that younger farmers sometimes expanded onto public lands while still collecting conservation payments on their own plots.

The research shows that while payment programs can help with conservation goals, they need to be carefully designed to avoid these pitfalls and support vulnerable populations like youth and women.

The game helped the researchers understand how farmers might respond to different policies without imposing the risks of real-world testing.

"Addressing these challenges may need to involve enhancing the sustainability of each element of the existing mosaic system simultaneously," Fleming said. "We must consider farmers' visions for a balanced landscape and support the most vulnerable populations, such as youth and women, who are most reactive to shocks."

