Gardener shares simple tips for perfect harvests of veggie staple: 'This is so helpful'

Gardener Taylor (@taylorbiehl) had some great tips for harvesting onions from the garden and shared her know-how with TikTok.

"Don't pull too early — here's what to look for!" Taylor wrote in her video's caption.

Her video shows how some of her onion plants have stems that are folding, leaving them touching the ground. This is how Taylor knows it's time to harvest her onions, but it doesn't mean they're quite ready to eat just yet.

She recommends leaving the onions in a warm, airy, dark place for seven to 10 days so the roots can die off, and the outer layer of the onions can dry and preserve the delicious inner core. For the others still in the ground, Taylor suggested clearing space around the base so they can bulb comfortably when the time comes.

For those looking for the best results from their onions, be sure to give them lots of sunlight. Besides being tasty, some gardeners report that healthy onions are an effective pest repellent.

Growing your food is a great way to save a few bucks on grocery bills, but it's not the only benefit. Since you're eating food closer to harvest, the produce is fresher, so it's tastier and healthier.

Food from the garden also gets to avoid heat-trapping transportation emissions. These typically account for 20% of a food's pollution footprint, according to a study published in the journal Nature Food. Cutting that out of the equation ultimately helps tamp down destructive weather patterns that are exacerbated by rising temperatures.

Drought and floods have been plaguing commercial farmers, resulting in lower yields and higher prices at the store.

Taylor's TikTok commenters were thankful for the tips and eager to get the most out of their onion harvests.

"Ahhh this is so helpful," said one follower.

"Oh my … I would've ran to the kitchen rinsed these bad boys off and would've started prepping for dinner. good to know not to right away!" said another community member.

