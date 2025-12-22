Researchers shocked by results after using popular dietary supplement in yearslong study: 'Leads to a significant increase'

"On average, surpass omnivorous levels at the beginning of the intervention."

Researchers were surprised after a lengthy study of an essential fatty acid, News-Medical reported, with findings particularly relevant to several popular dietary lifestyles.

The study, published in Frontiers in Nutrition, focused on long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids, which the authors stipulated were of concern for those on vegetarian and vegan diets.

Omega-3 fatty acids play a vital role in several critical health metrics, supporting cardiovascular and immune function, cognition, and fighting inflammation. The study noted that these essential nutrients were often found in meat, fish, and dairy, posing a challenge to plant-based diners.

Flaxseed oil is a known plant-based source of alpha-linolenic acid, an essential omega-3 fatty acid, and News-Medical mentioned a standing "widespread assumption that the human body only poorly converts plant-derived ALA" versus omega-3s found in meat and fish.

Researchers identified 168 individuals aged 18 to 70, all of whom had followed an omnivorous, flexitarian, vegetarian, or vegan diet for one year prior to the start of the study.

As the authors indicated, vegetarian and vegan lifestyles are becoming increasingly popular worldwide for myriad reasons, particularly among Generation Z.

They cited a range of ethical, health, and environmental benefits as a factor in the growing popularity of plant-based diets. Rising food costs are likely fueling some dietary changes, since meatless alternatives tend to be more affordable and less perishable.

High-profile campaigns like Veganuary are another factor, as is a broader tendency toward hybrid dietary approaches and growing food at home. Opting for plant-forward meals rather than a 100% vegan lifestyle, sometimes called "flexitarianism," is also becoming more common.

Participants followed "nutrient-optimized menu plans" for one year, supplementing their diets with flaxseed oil for nine months after the first three months of the study. The authors collected blood samples at three-month intervals, examining the study subjects at 12 and 24 months.

At the end of the study, researchers determined that "systematic long-term dietary intake of ALA … leads to a significant increase in EPA, DPA and DHA concentrations" irrespective of participants' dietary patterns.

Strikingly, researchers also found that while vegans and vegetarians demonstrated lower blood "concentrations than omnivores" at the study's conclusion, they "on average surpass omnivorous levels at the beginning of the intervention."

As such, the authors advised vegans and vegetarians to "regularly consume" plant-based foods or supplements rich in essential fatty acids.

