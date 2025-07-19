Researchers make astonishing discovery that could reshape $900 million food sector: 'This breakthrough is incredibly important'

Scientists have made an exciting discovery that could transform your daily breakfast meal. According to Phys.org, for the first time ever, researchers from McGill University have altered oat DNA with great success.

By editing oat DNA, scientists have the potential to produce oats that are not only richer in fiber but also more resilient to rising global temperatures.

Published in Plant Biotechnology Journal, the study reveals how the scientists used a type of gene-cutting method — which, until now, had never been used on oats. Known as CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology, the process essentially cuts out and alters specific pieces of the oat's genes.

Applying this gene-cutting technology to oat production is a game-changer.

"Using CRISPR-Cas9, we were able to make very specific genetic changes in oats that would traditionally take years to achieve through conventional breeding," said study leader and plant sciences professor Jaswinder Singh, per Phys.org. "Our method not only speeds up the breeding process but also allows us to avoid introducing foreign DNA into the plants, making them safer and more acceptable to consumers."

In Canada, the oat crop plays a significant economic role, with an estimated worth of about $900 million, Phys.org reported. However, unstable weather along with a short growing season has made the staple crop vulnerable.

As the researchers examined different changes in the oats' genetic makeup and the impact of those changes, they were able to identify which genes influenced specific traits. For example, the team was able to discover oat plants with altered flowering times.

"This breakthrough is incredibly important for climate adaptation," said Ph.D. student Mehtab Singh, lead author of the paper, per Phys.org. "By developing oats that mature earlier or can handle colder conditions, we're helping farmers in regions with short growing seasons or unpredictable weather patterns grow more reliable and sustainable crops."

Strengthening oat as a crop will help protect the global food supply and safeguard communities from climate-driven food shortages. Across the globe, farmers have struggled to yield successful harvests due to extreme weather and rising global temperatures.

However, by adapting crops at the genetic level, scientists can help farmers produce healthy harvests. From an environmental standpoint, faster-maturing oats have numerous benefits, according to the researchers. Genetically modifying oats to mature faster reduces the need for conventional speed-up techniques that rely on harsh chemicals.

Moving forward, the researchers are excited to explore other genetic traits in oats, including disease resistance and stress tolerance.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.