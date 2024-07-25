Mom shares 'yummy' trick to make use of your empty Nutella jars: 'That's actually so smart'

Nutella is a pantry staple for chocolate and hazelnut lovers everywhere. But once you've licked the jar clean, you're left with a sticky container destined for the recycling bin.

Home cook Simply Home Cooked (@SimplyHomeCooked) has a deliciously clever solution that will make you think twice before tossing that empty jar.

The scoop

In her YouTuber video, Simply Home Cooked demonstrates how your old Nutella jar is the secret to the easiest chocolate milk you've ever made.

"Got an empty jar of Nutella? Don't throw it away," she says.

The hack couldn't be simpler:

Pour milk into your almost-empty Nutella jar Seal the lid tightly Shake until the residual Nutella blends with the milk Enjoy your effortless hazelnut chocolate milk

"Let me show you what you can do with this," the YouTuber says as she transforms the jar's chocolatey remnants into a tasty treat with just a few shakes.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's working

This hack is a slam dunk for Nutella fans, but its benefits go beyond satisfying your sweet tooth. By repurposing your jar, you're saving money on chocolate syrup and keeping one more container out of the recycling bin (or worse, the trash).

Food packaging makes up a major chunk of the waste cluttering landfills and polluting our environment. While glass is endlessly recyclable, many municipal recycling programs have strict rules about contamination from food residue.

Cleaning recyclable jars of food debris is essential for proper recycling (but it doesn't have to be a chore with tricks like this). It's especially becoming increasingly important as bears and other wildlife are attracted to tossed food scraps and become food-aggressive and accustomed to human activity.

Upcycling your Nutella jar into a chocolate milk mixer is a small action that can lead to big results for the planet. By wasting less and reusing what you have, you're conserving the water and energy used to produce and recycle food packaging.

Plus, with all that chocolatey goodness in your glass, you're getting more bang for your buck from every jar of Nutella. What's not to love?

What people are saying

Simply Home Cooked's video has racked up thousands of views and comments from Nutella devotees eager to try the hack for themselves.

"Works better if you add a bit of hot water first and then shake before adding the milk. Or add hot milk for a hot chocolate," one commenter suggested. Someone else added: "Looks yummy."

Another wondered: "Do the same thing that you did but just put in the freezer on the top and then after when it freezes you can get some nice chocolate ice cream."

The consensus? "That's actually so smart!"

With this easy hack in your arsenal, you'll never look at an empty Nutella jar the same way again. So go ahead and savor every last drop. Your inner child (and the environment) will thank you.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.