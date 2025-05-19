Experts issue warning as devastating shocks fuel rise in food prices: 'Pushing families deeper into crisis'

Consumers feel the strain of food price hikes on top of the increased cost of daily living.

Extreme climate conditions in Somalia are causing increased food crop failures and livestock deaths that are driving up food prices, India International Times reported.

More Somalians are at risk of facing food insecurity and displacement in the coming months, "pushing families deeper into crisis," said Etienne Peterschmitt, head of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization in Somalia, per IIT.

What's happening?

As farmers in Japan, India, and South Africa have all experienced, drought conditions, followed by intense and erratic heavy rainfall, have proved quite difficult to farm in. These extreme weather events and the inconsistent water supply have led to reduced crop yields, increased livestock deaths, and increased agricultural production costs — a burden that is inevitably passed on to consumers.

In Somalia, where more than half of the population lives below the poverty line — surviving on less than $2.06 per day, according to the 2023 Somalia Poverty Report — rising food prices put food out of reach for many.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification tool, a global food security tracker, estimates that 24% of the entire country has reached Phase 3, or a crisis stage. According to India International Times, IPC estimates that 1.7 million children aged 5 or under will suffer from acute malnutrition this year, with almost two-thirds of these cases occurring in southern Somalia.

Why are extreme weather events concerning?

Rising global temperatures bring about heat stress and drought conditions that reduce crop yields, which could disrupt the food supply and raise food prices for the average consumer.

As Americans have experienced with the massive hike in egg prices, consumers feel the strain of food price hikes on top of the increased cost of daily living.

Crop losses due to extreme weather events exacerbate Somalia's food insecurity, causing food prices to remain high and forcing more people to go hungry. These events have also impaired crucial water and sanitation services and infrastructures, causing more waterborne diseases, including diarrhea and cholera.

What can I do to help?

While you may not be able to directly affect what's happening in Somalia, you can still effect positive change from where you are.

If you have extra time and want to give back, volunteer at food banks and co-ops that feed the community. Donate nonperishable food to organizations that work to fight food insecurity.

If you feel inclined to contribute monetarily, find a nonprofit organization that actively addresses the food crisis and water and sanitation problems that Somalia is facing. Find one that not only addresses the country's immediate concerns but also invests in the country's future, such as having initiatives that empower women to create a brighter future for themselves and their families.

