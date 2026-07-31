New York plans municipal grocery stores with 30% off produce, meat, seafood, and staples

"A trip to the grocery store shouldn't spell dread for New Yorkers."

New York City is moving ahead with an unusual strategy to tackle rising grocery costs: city-backed grocery stores offering steep discounts on everyday essentials.

Eventually, the proposal could bring cheaper produce, meat, seafood, and pantry basics to shoppers in all five boroughs, no matter how much they earn.

What's happening?

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Monday that the city plans to launch five municipal grocery stores that would cut prices by 30% on a range of essentials, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, and about 20 categories of pantry staples, dairy, and refrigerated items, Patch reported.

The 30% discounts are expected to lower the average grocery bill by roughly 15%, which is about $90 each month, or around $1,000 over a year.

Branded "N.Y.C. Groceries: A Recipe for Affordability," the program is a centerpiece of the mayor's affordability agenda. City officials said the stores are meant to blunt the impact of rising food costs on household budgets throughout the five boroughs.

The first store is slated for Hunts Point in the Bronx, an area where officials said 77% of households find basic necessities hard to afford. That Hunts Point store is due to open by late 2027.

Another site is planned for La Marqueta in East Harlem, where a new 9,000-square-foot store is projected to open by 2029. The city wants one store in each borough, all open before the mayor's first term ends.

Why does it matter?

Food prices remain among the most immediate financial pressures facing families, and groceries are one of the hardest expenses to avoid.

Grocery bills have climbed sharply over the past few years, and New York households have absorbed the difference.

A city survey found nearly four in five New Yorkers are worried about food prices continuing to rise, while more than 40% of families have trouble affording food.

Fresh produce, meat, and seafood are often among the costliest parts of a grocery bill.

What's being done?

The city will decide how affordable prices must be, which products the stores carry, and how they operate, while private grocery operators will take on daily responsibilities such as staffing, sourcing, inventory, merchandising, food safety, and security.

The store operators must keep core-item prices stable instead of changing them frequently. The city is also exploring an N.Y.C. Groceries private-label brand that could expand lower-cost choices across multiple product categories.

The New York City Economic Development Corporation will run the request-for-proposals process to pick operators. Businesses hoping to manage one or more stores must demonstrate dependable inventory, adequate staffing, worker protections and benefits, labor peace agreements, and food safety standards. Responses are due Oct. 16, 2026.

"The City sets the mission, the standards and the store design; experienced third-party operators run the stores day to day under those requirements," officials wrote in the program outline.

"Every week, New Yorkers walk into a grocery store hoping the prices haven't gone up again," Mamdani said. "A trip to the grocery store shouldn't spell dread for New Yorkers."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.