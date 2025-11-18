Researchers issue warning on major problem affecting food supply: 'We need to figure out a way to fix it'

Rice feeds more than half of the human population, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture — but the way it's grown takes a major toll on the environment.

Traditional rice farming uses heavy doses of fertilizer that wash into waterways and pump out large amounts of methane and other gases that overheat the planet. Scientists may have just found a breakthrough way to fix it.

Researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and China's Jiangnan University have discovered that nanoscale applications of selenium — an essential nutrient for plants and humans — can help rice grow stronger and more nutritious while using less fertilizer.

Their study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, showed that this simple treatment can boost yields and reduce pollution, improving soil health in the process.

"The Green Revolution massively boosted agricultural output during the middle of the last century," said Baoshan Xing, a professor at UMass Amherst and co-senior author of the study in a release. "But that revolution is running out of steam. We need to figure out a way to fix it and make it work."

The team's field tests showed that applying tiny amounts of selenium directly to rice leaves and stems via an aerial drone spray increased the plants' photosynthesis by over 40%. This process helped the rice absorb more carbon dioxide and grow deeper, healthier roots.

The roots, in turn, supported beneficial microbes that helped the plants pull more nitrogen from the soil, improving efficiency and slashing the amount of fertilizer needed by nearly a third.

Such changes led to several benefits: The rice produced more protein and key amino acids, released up to 45% less pollution, and gave farmers nearly 40% more profit per ton of grain than conventional farming methods.

Rice farming accounts for up to 20% of global nitrogen fertilizer use — and much of that fertilizer ends up polluting rivers and oceans. The team of researchers said their approach could help reduce that harmful pollution and feed the planet's growing population by making rice more efficient in using nutrients.

Should their method scale up, farmers could soon grow rice that's better for the planet and for the people who depend on it.

