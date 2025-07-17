Displaced farmers experience devastating setback after rains destroy livelihoods: 'It's frustrating'

"It's tough being a farmer. You only eat what you earn."

Farmers in Myanmar are facing an uncertain future after heavy rains destroyed their sesame crops in late June.

What's happening?

According to the Kantarawaddy Times, both locals and refugees who have been displaced due to ongoing conflicts grow sesame crops along the Pon Chaung stream in Karenni State for their livelihoods.

However, farmer Daw Tar Meh said that just a week after sowing the crops, torrential downpours destroyed them, which has also happened in past years as the climate warms.

Farmers depend on the income for kitchen supplies and their children's education. In addition, displaced people have no other means of livelihood but subsistence farming, so reliable crops are a necessity for their survival.

They're planning to replant the sesame, but with such unpredictable weather, it's unknown whether the crops will make it until harvest.

"It's frustrating. Just when we're happy to see it growing, but if the crops are not good enough, it is also frustrating," said Daw Nae Meh, another local farmer. "Farming is like gambling. It's tough being a farmer. You only eat what you earn."

Why are crop failures in Myanmar concerning?

Farmers are solely dependent on successful crops for both their food and income, so a bad season can put them in a tough position, especially for those who have been displaced and rely on shared resources.

Most of them lease land from local farmers to grow sesame and groundnuts, and when the harvest arrives, they repay them with either crops or cash. A failed crop means they may not be able to provide for their own needs or repay landowners.

This isn't the first year the community has suffered a poor crop, either. Heavy rains last September caused "widespread losses for displaced sesame farmers," per the Times.

"If this year fails again due to bad weather or crop failure, it's going to be really hard for our families to survive," said another displaced farmer.

In Dee Maw Hso and surrounding townships, most sesame is grown along streams, so when they flood in heavy rains, it's almost certain that the crops won't survive.

With rising global temperatures causing increasingly extreme weather worldwide, crop failures are becoming more frequent due to droughts, floods, fires, and other natural disasters.

This not only puts strain on supply chains and can make groceries more expensive, but also leads to ecosystem imbalances and declining biodiversity.

What's being done to help the situation?

There's not much the farmers can do but hope for a good harvest and less rainfall this time around. Scientists are using technology such as satellite tools and drones to improve yields and help farmers monitor growing conditions, so it's possible something like this could be used in Myanmar.

Others are creating "living libraries," or seed banks, to protect crops from more extreme weather.

While there are solutions to crop failures, the best way to help is to reduce our reliance on planet-warming fuels that are ramping up climate disasters.

Individual efforts such as driving electric cars, installing solar panels, and switching to eco-friendly appliances can all make a difference toward cooling and supporting the planet.

