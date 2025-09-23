Scientists develop game-changing AI tool that could revolutionize how we grow food: 'Unlocking new possibilities'

In the face of unpredictable extreme weather events and a myriad of other challenges, farmers can use every edge to help them come out on top. One of these tools might be AI.

Researchers at Aberystwyth University in Wales are utilizing AI tools to develop more efficient crops, per a school release. They call their tool MorphPod.

Their innovation involved training a computer to examine and analyze crop seed pods, then characterizing them with high accuracy. These characterizations can then be linked to traits that could lead to higher yields, and therefore more profits.

"AI tools like the one we have developed have the potential to revolutionize how we can develop new varieties of crops," said researcher Dr. Kieran Atkins. "It really is a game changer."

According to the release, the research team has tested the AI tool on a wide variety of plants, including cabbage, barley, and oats. The model can also be applied to many other plants. Using the computer algorithms that have been developed, researchers can gather data at a speed and scale that was previously impossible.

Professor John Doonan said, "This is an important step toward scalable, data-rich phenotyping that not only accelerates research but also supports more predictive approaches to crop improvement."

The ability to grow more plentiful or more resilient crops is crucial to securing the food supply.

Extreme weather events are devastating crops worldwide. High temperatures, heavy rainfall, and droughts have impeded corn crops across the United States. Frost in the spring, followed by high temperatures and drought in the summer, has led to reduced crop yields in Turkey.

One way to mitigate the uptick in extreme weather phenomena is to reduce the use of dirty energy sources. These sources, such as coal and oil, release pollution into the atmosphere that traps heat.

Another option for addressing climate change is consuming less meat. According to the United Nations, beef is the leading source of high-emissions food. Eating a plant-based diet can make a positive individual impact on the climate problem.

With tools like the MorphPod from Aberystwyth University, effectively growing more crops may be more possible than ever.

The Aberystwyth University team's research was published in GigaScience, and the MorphPod tool is available online for others to analyze plant seeds.

"It's about unlocking new possibilities for discovery and innovation in plant science," said Atkins.

