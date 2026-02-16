Gardener reveals simplest hack to grow 'monstrous' tomatoes: 'I never saw anyone plant ... like this'

"Actually, this does work in colder climates."

Who doesn't love a jumbo tomato? A TikToker has an easy-to-follow hack that they say can help gardeners cultivate a few of the beauties from home.

The scoop

Self Sufficient Families (@selfsufficientfamilies) offered an easy method for growing robust tomato plants, gathering nearly 600,00 likes and 2,000 comments.

The routine involves laying the tomato plant down in the soil and then pinching off all the leaves around the base. The second step is covering the stem with soil while allowing the top to remain exposed.

"It'll root all the way down here, and you'll have a monstrous tomato," the narrator explained.

How it's helping

This will help gardeners harvest some big old tomatoes to enjoy. That comes with a number of benefits.

There's the savings over store-bought produce and avoiding repeated trips to the store. Since produce often has to travel long distances to get to grocery displays, it loses nutrients along the way.

That's not to mention the flavor and quality that can be compromised or the pesticides that might be lurking on it. Growing your own food also avoids single-use plastic that can be used to wrap tomatoes and other perishables.

Gardening itself has its own positives, offering personal health benefits, such as improved mental well-being, by promoting mindfulness and reducing stress. Digging in the dirt provides a good source of exercise as well.

Because tomatoes are such a popular item, this hack is far from the only one shared on social media to aid gardeners in generating big harvests or staving off winter. Another involves planting tomatoes way deeper than you'd think to create a deep root system.

All these tips can help you maximize your work and eat even more fresh produce.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were eager to practice the technique and shared some humor about the hack.

"When you said 'lay them down,' I immediately thought 'ah yes lay the tomato plant down for a nap,'" a viewer joked.

"I never saw anyone plant tomatoes like this," another relayed. "Great info."

"Actually, this does work in colder climates, like Canada," someone else shared. "Some of my best tomatoes."

