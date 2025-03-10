Shopper puzzled by misleading ingredients label while examining groceries: 'I'm just confused by this'

"That label doesn't mean they don't add any at all."

Social media has exacerbated the long list of claims about what is considered "unhealthy" to eat, and it's confusing consumers. One Redditor had a question after looking at an ingredients list on their latest purchase.

"How can foods with [a] 'no artificial colors' label still include dye like E133 or Yellow 5, etc.? I'm just confused by this," they shared on the r/NoStupidQuestions subreddit.

"Not all colors and dyes are artificial. That label doesn't mean they don't add any at all. Tumeric for example is a perfectly natural dye for food," one Redditor responded.

"They can make colors from plant extracts like chlorophyll," another Redditor shared.

While both users' responses are true, the label is still misleading. E133 and Yellow 5 are both artificial dyes, and the package should not have had a "no artificial dyes" sticker.

It's important to note that many dyes are currently under re-review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, especially after the ban of Red No. 3 at the beginning of 2025.

"The FDA is actively working to develop transparent processes for prioritizing chemicals in food for a safety review as part of the agency's efforts to build a robust and systematic post-market review program," an FDA spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CNN.

While the FDA provides a list of approved additives that must be listed by their chemical name on the label, some color additives are exempt from this rule and can be listed on a package as "artificial color" or "color added."

Regardless of whether the dye is approved by the FDA, many artificial dyes are derivatives of petroleum, which is harmful to the environment. If you have the choice, look for natural dyes made with turmeric, beetroot, matcha, or berries.

