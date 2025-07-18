Officials sound alarm as extreme conditions put dairy products at risk: 'The supply is unable to keep pace'

Between the increased demand and reduced production, companies have increased the price of loose milk.

The price of milk in India has increased recently due to a decline in milk production and a rise in demand for the product.

What's happening?

The Times of India reported that loose milk production, or milk supplied door-to-door (or sold from a bulk container), has decreased due to recent soaring temperatures.

In Indore, the temperature rose by at least 8 degrees over ten days, causing demand for milk and milk products, such as curd and lassi, to increase, even as daily production declined by approximately 100,000 liters.

The president of a local door-to-door milk supply company told The Times of India, "During the summer months, the demand for lassi, curd and other milk by-products increases significantly, but the supply is unable to keep pace."

Between the increased demand and reduced production, which has caused strain on dairy farmers, companies have increased the price of loose milk.

Why is this concerning?

Global temperatures seem set to continue rising on average, at least until something is done to significantly reduce the amount of heat-trapping air pollution causing our planet to overheat. India, in particular, has been hit hard by these rising temperatures.

These higher temperatures can wreak havoc on livestock, causing dehydration and reduced milk production, and sometimes even killing these animals. This could lead to milk production reducing even further, leaving demand far greater than supply, which will result in even higher milk prices as options are limited.

More livestock becoming ill or dying could also see some dairy farmers retiring as the cost of raising livestock exceeds the profits made, which will drive the price of the remaining milk even higher.

As the planet continues to overheat, it will have a significant economic impact on both farmers and consumers, and wreak havoc on ecosystems and livestock.

How can livestock be protected from rising temperatures?

The world continues to make strides in cooling our planet through various means, such as reducing global plastic use and transitioning from fossil fuel-based energy sources to clean, renewable ones, as outlined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In the meantime, adaptation and mitigation strategies are key to protecting livestock from extreme temperatures, per Animal Agriculture and Climate Change. Genetic improvements to dairy cows may improve tolerance for high temperatures, while changes to animal management systems, like housing, fans, proper hydration, and shade provision, can help keep livestock cool enough to produce milk and food.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.