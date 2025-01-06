Governor issues state of emergency after concerning disease detected in dairy cows: 'We will continue to take all necessary steps'

Not only could it affect our collective health if mishandled, but ecosystems may suffer from the loss of animal life.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a state of emergency in December due to a rise in bird flu cases in the state's dairy herds.

What's happening?

CBS News reported that bird flu, also known as H5N1, has been impacting bird populations for the last two years. It's creating greater concern among experts because of its jump to cattle.

According to Reuters, 100 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds have died as a result of bird flu since 2022.

In a statement, Newsom said, "While the risk to the public remains low, we will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this virus." Being proactive, he and other officials said, will help to prevent further spread of and illness from bird flu.

Why is this state of emergency important?

Calling a state of emergency will allow for adjusting accordingly before things get worse.

For example, Michael Payne, a large-animal researcher at the University of California Davis, told CBS News that "the virus can be excreted in concentrations inside the milk." The Food and Drug Administration advises against drinking raw milk because it "can contain a variety of disease-causing pathogens."

Bird flu is no exception. A raw milk farm in California issued a recall of one lot of raw milk in late November because a sample contained bird flu.

University of California San Francisco infectious disease specialist Peter Chin-Hong told CBS News that "the more transmissions that occur — like in dairy cows, like in birds — the more it's going to randomly figure out that mutant, that variant, that can cause more human-to-human transmission."

Unfortunately, analysis of a virus from a person with bird flu in Louisiana discovered that the virus may have mutated slightly to attach more easily to a human respiratory tract. This does not mean human-to-human transmission will happen right now.

It does, however, confirm that Chin-Hong's concern is possible. It also means that preventative action will keep us, our loved ones, and our environment safe.

Not only could bird flu affect our collective health if mishandled, but ecosystems may suffer from the loss of animal life. Prices for necessities such as eggs may also rise even higher.

What can I do to stay safe?

There is currently no known human-to-human transmission of bird flu, but you can take steps right now to help prevent that from happening.

In addition to not drinking unpasteurized milk, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends practicing basic food safety to err on the side of caution. This includes cooking poultry and eggs thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you are regularly in contact with birds or other animals, especially if they are sick or wild, the CDC recommends wearing gloves, an N95 respirator or well-fitting mask, and eye protection.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises against feeding your pets raw milk and raw meat. This release came after a house cat that ate Monarch Raw Pet Food tested positive for bird flu.

With the continued spread of COVID-19 and other viruses, the CDC separately states that wearing a mask can lower any airborne respiratory virus transmission. Wearing a well-fitting mask like a KN95 or N95, especially in poorly ventilated indoor spaces, can help protect you, others, and the environment from the effects of these illnesses.

