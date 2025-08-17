Researchers hone in on potential health risk lurking in seafood: 'A growing threat'

The International Atomic Energy Agency is launching a four-year coordinated research project on microplastics in seafood to glean more information about this global health concern.

What's happening?

SeafoodSource described the effort, which is designed to improve microplastic monitoring and learn more about how microplastic pollution affects seafood and human health.

"Around 3.1 billion people worldwide rely on seafood as a source of protein. But increasing plastic waste — and the resulting microplastic pollution — poses a growing threat to the global seafood supply," the IAEA said in a release.

According to the organization, its initiative will "develop and validate harmonized analytical protocols to detect and quantify small microplastics (20–300 microns) in seafood, starting with mussels." It will then expand the same methodology to other types of seafood, such as marine shrimp and fish.

Why is this research important?

We already know that microplastics — tiny particles that break off from larger plastics — have entered the marine food chain, affecting fish and other wildlife. For instance, SeafoodSource cited a study that found them in nearly all tested seafood samples on the U.S. West Coast. Another recent analysis of different protein sources discovered these tiny plastic particles in nearly all of the tested samples, including seafood.

While we still don't understand the full scope of how microplastics can affect us, studies have tied exposure to cancer, dementia, impaired blood flow in the brain, and other health problems.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

What's being done about microplastics?

In addition to the new IAEA initiative, some scientists are looking for ways to remove microplastics from the environment. For instance, one team discovered a method to remove them from farm soil by using a type of processed farm waste. Another group is using egg whites to get microplastics out of seawater.

While these developments offer hope, it's important that we prevent new microplastics from entering our environment. You can do your part by cutting back on plastic consumption at home. Some easy alternatives to commonly used plastics include reusable water bottles and bar soap.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.