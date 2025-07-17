New survey reveals consumers may not know about dangerous substance lurking in common drinks — here's what you need to know

Just because we can't see them doesn't mean they aren't there.

Microplastics are lurking in warm drinks such as tea and coffee, invisible to the naked eye. But a new survey shows that most people in Hong Kong are unaware of these hidden contaminants and how to avoid them.

What's happening?

Around 80% of surveyed Hongkongers were unaware that tea bags and coffee filters could release microplastics when steeped in hot water, per the South China Morning Post, which reported on findings from the nonprofit Green Council.

Further, 70% of the respondents did not know how to identify products containing microplastics, and only 20% actively looked for them.

Why are these findings important?

Just because we can't see them doesn't mean microplastics aren't there. In fact, just one plastic tea bag can release 11.6 billion microplastics into your drink, according to one study. And both filters and plastic to-go cups shed microplastics into your java.

While we do not know all the consequences of microplastics exposure, they've been linked to a number of concerning health outcomes, including pregnancy complications, cancer, dementia, and impaired blood flow to the brain.

We all likely have microplastics accumulating in our bodies, but Hongkongers might have it even worse.

Professor Cheung Siu-kin of City University of Hong Kong told SCMP that according to one study, stool samples from people in Hong Kong had significantly higher levels of microplastics per gram compared to samples taken in Beijing, Japan, and Europe.

What's being done about microplastics?

The Hong Kongese government implemented a ban on single-use utensils, straws, and styrofoam containers in April 2024 but has delayed the second phase of its plastic-free policy, according to the South China Morning Post.

The Green Council is also calling for Hong Kong officials to implement microplastics labeling similar to Germany's "microplastic-free" label.

Meanwhile, England and France have banned plastic cutlery for most fast food and takeout establishments, and India banned a selection of single-use plastics in 2022.

Making small changes such as opting for loose leaf tea or forgoing that to-go coffee cup are simple ways to limit the amount of microplastics you take in. Plus, you can cut down on the number of new plastics entering the environment by choosing reusable bags and bottles instead of throwaway versions.

