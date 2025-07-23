Scientists raise concerns after shocking discovery in 94% of fish samples: 'Very dangerous'

Officials are ramping up efforts to combat the problem.

Humanity's reliance on plastic-based essentials is causing problems. Scientists warn that people, especially those in Southeast Asia, are ingesting microplastics regularly, putting their health at risk.

What's happening?

According to Channel News Asia, a study conducted in Indonesia found that almost 94% of fish sampled from Jakarta Bay contained microplastics in their gills and guts.

Additionally, research from Cornell University revealed that Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam topped a list of 109 nations where people consume microplastics through seafood.

Southeast Asian nations generate over 30 million tons of plastic waste annually, contributing significantly to plastic pollution in the world's water bodies, according to the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Single-use, non-recyclable sachets make up most of the trash. They hold various products from coffee and condiments to shampoos and skin care products.

Their exposure to ocean currents, sunshine, and water acidity causes plastic to fragment into tiny pieces or microplastics, which sea creatures mistake for food.

Even waste that ends up in landfills is far from harmless.

"The accumulation of plastic waste in landfills is very dangerous," marine biologist Mufti Petala said, per CNA. "Because over time, plastic will disintegrate … into small particles and flow into gutters, canals, rivers, the sea or seep into the ground."

Why do microplastics in fish and seafood matter?

Kidneys filter waste — including microplastics — from the bloodstream. But as Philippine toxicology consultant John Paul Ner told CNA, the body can't totally eliminate them. As other scientists have pointed out, they accumulate and settle in various organs.

Pukovisa Prawiroharjo, a neurologist, explained that microplastics can cause irregular blood flow if they "group together" and block arteries. Ner added that unborn babies may even be affected because the placental barrier isn't foolproof against microplastics.

Prawiroharjo said individuals with high exposure are 36 times more likely to experience cognitive disorders, according to CNA.

What's being done to reduce microplastic pollution?

CNA reported that Indonesia and the Philippines continue to ramp up recycling efforts. City governments work with private partners for plastic collection, recycling, and cashback programs.

Bali is working toward a 2029 phaseout of single-use plastics. Meanwhile, the Philippines' Extended Producer Responsibility Act holds companies accountable for their plastic packaging.

According to the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center, the region's member countries are collaborating in policy-making.

The International Pollutants Elimination Network and regional partners are calling for a global legally binding agreement on plastic pollution, including in marine environments.

You, too, can take steps to reduce plastic use by supporting brands with plastic-free packaging. Also, use refillable containers at home and support local fisheries that prioritize environmentally responsible practices.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



