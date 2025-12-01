New reports details disturbing threat lurking in food storage containers: 'Greater exposure than others'

The agency recommends revisiting this research once better tools are available.

Microplastics are everywhere. Studies have found them in water, soil, and even human testicles. While scientists continue to investigate their impacts, they are also building a growing body of research to understand the sources of these prolific plastic particles.

According to a new literature review published by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), there is evidence of food contact materials releasing microplastics; however, there are also gaps in methodology in existing studies that investigate the connection between food contact materials and microplastics.

What's happening?

EFSA's new literature review analyzed more than 1,700 studies published between 2015 and early 2025 to assess how microplastics and nanoplastics are released from food contact materials such as bottles, containers, and packaging.

The review found evidence that microplastics can be released through mechanical stress, such as twisting caps, rubbing storage bags, or using plastic-based filters and tea bags. Materials that are older, fibrous, or more porous are particularly prone to shedding.

EFSA cautioned that many of the studies reviewed had methodological flaws, including inconsistent testing and contamination during experiments. These issues could have inflated previous estimates of the amount of plastic particles found in food. The agency concluded that there is currently not enough evidence to estimate how much plastic consumers ingest through food packaging.

Why are microplastics from food containers concerning?

The findings build on a growing awareness that microplastics are an environmental and public health issue. Current research suggests that microplastics may be linked to inflammation and more acute issues like chronic lung disease, though scientists are still determining their long-term effects.

Plastic-burdened communities are communities "that have greater exposure than others and also may have fewer resources with which to mitigate their plastics burden," according to UCLA researcher Veronica Herrera. Some communities are disproportionately exposed to plastics, and in turn, microplastics, in their diets, in packaged goods, and in the form of waste, and these communities (which are often low-income or communities of color) face more concentrated microplastic risks than others.

What's being done about microplastics research?

In the literature review, EFSA calls for more standardized test protocols and improved analytical methods that can measure plastic particles, including nanoplastics. The organization also encourages deeper research that tests real foods instead of simulants like water, identifies particle composition, and compares packaging exposure to other plastic sources in daily life.

The agency recommends revisiting this research once better tools are available. While we wait for more research on the sources of microplastics, individuals trying to limit their exposure can reduce their plastic use, switch to reusable glass or stainless steel containers and bottles, and avoid single-use products.

