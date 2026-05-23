Consumers warned as microgreens are recalled over E. coli risk in Quebec

The affected products carry best-before dates between May 15 and May 22.

Consumers in Quebec are being urged to check their refrigerators after several Micro Verdure microgreens products were recalled over possible contamination with pathogenic E. coli.

What's happening?

According to Food Safety News, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced that the company initiated the recall for three Micro Verdure products sold in Quebec: Broccoli Microgreens, Summery Fusion Microgreens, and Spicy Trio Microgreens.

The affected products carry best-before dates between May 15 and May 22, per the recall notice. The listed UPCs are 6 28011 65702 2 for Broccoli, 6 28011 65748 0 for Summery Fusion, and 6 28011 65710 7 for Spicy Trio.

As Food Safety News warned, E. coli contamination in food may not cause any obvious changes in appearance, smell, or taste. That can make it especially difficult for households to spot a problem before someone gets sick.

Why does it matter?

Even though Food Safety News noted that there are no confirmed illnesses as of May 20, recalls like this are treated seriously. Leafy greens and sprout-like foods can create conditions where bacteria spread quickly if contamination occurs at any point in production, packaging, or distribution.

E. coli infections can range from miserable to life-threatening. Common symptoms include intense stomach cramps, diarrhea that can be bloody, and sometimes fever, according to the report.

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Many patients recover within five to seven days, but not everyone does. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that roughly 5% to 10% of diagnosed E. coli cases progress to hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, a serious complication tied to kidney failure.

Food Safety News listed fever, abdominal pain, extreme tiredness, less frequent urination, unexplained bruising or bleeding, and pallor among possible HUS warning signs. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems face the highest risk of severe complications, per Food Safety News.

In serious cases, HUS can lead to hospitalization and long-term problems such as chronic kidney disease, hypertension, or neurological damage, according to the outlet.

Food recalls like this also point to a bigger consumer safety issue. What looks like a one-off event can reflect wider weaknesses in industrial food production. That is why rapid public alerts and clear labeling are important, helping households to act quickly when something slips through.

Consumers should also clean any surfaces, containers, or refrigerator areas that may have come into contact with the microgreens. Cross-contamination can spread harmful bacteria to other foods, especially items that are eaten raw.

What's being done?

As Food Safety News advised, anyone who has eaten the recalled products and later develops symptoms should get medical care and mention possible E. coli exposure. The outlet also noted that diagnosis may require specific testing because these infections can resemble other illnesses.

The recall is also a good reminder to keep an eye on food safety notices, especially for fresh produce. Quick action at home, such as checking labels, monitoring symptoms, and cleaning storage areas, can reduce the risk of a bad outcome even when contamination is invisible.

With E. coli, early attention can make a major difference, especially for children, older adults, and anyone with a compromised immune system.

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