USDA issues warning after ground beef shipment tests positive for potentially life-threatening bacteria — here's how you can stay safe

The USDA issued the recall on the beef, which was sent out from Wolverine Packing Co. to restaurants across the country.

More than 167,000 pounds of ground beef were recalled in the United States in November due to possible E. coli contamination, CNN reported.

What happened?

Wolverine Packing Co. issued the recall on the beef, which was sent out to restaurants across the country. From Nov. 2 to Nov. 10, 15 cases of E. coli had been reported in Minnesota, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

CNN explained the agency was concerned that some of the meat may have been stored in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. It added that all products should be returned and should not be eaten.

Why is E. coli-infected beef concerning?

E. coli infections can lead to symptoms like severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting, CNN explained. Although most people recover without treatment in about seven days, some may develop serious kidney problems that require hospitalization, the news agency added.

E. coli bacteria can live in the intestines of healthy cattle, according to Washington State University, which explains that meat can become contaminated during slaughter and thoroughly mixed into beef when it's ground.

Meanwhile, E. coli isn't the only concern surrounding the beef industry. Worldwide, the raising of cattle for beef contributes to water pollution, soil degradation, and rising global temperatures, according to the World Wildlife Fund, though sustainably managed livestock production can help counteract some of these issues and even support the health of grasslands.

What can I do to prevent an E. coli infection?

One important way to avoid an E. coli infection is to thoroughly cook your meat. According to Washington State, the internal temperature of ground beef should reach at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit. The university adds that people should keep raw meat away from other ready-to-eat foods and make sure to wash counters, utensils, and their hands with soapy water after touching raw meat. Lastly, you should never place cooked beef on an unwashed plate that held raw patties, and you should wash your meat thermometer in between testing patties.

You can also reduce your intake of beef, which can help address environmental and safety concerns while also benefiting your health. According to the Mayo Clinic, "People who eat red meat are at a higher risk of death from heart disease, stroke or diabetes." There are a variety of meatless options to choose from, including creative spins on Italian and Mexican dishes.

For its part, Wolverine Packing Co. told CNN it is working with regulators to prevent a contamination issue from occurring again.

