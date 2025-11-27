Catholic Church divided over resurrecting practice that was lifted in 1966: 'Good for the soul'

An old religious tradition may be making a comeback — and some church leaders say it could be good for spiritual renewal and the environment. Some Catholic bishops in the U.S. have expressed interest in reviving the practice of not eating meat on Fridays, a custom lifted in 1966.

At least 13 bishops told the National Catholic Register in 2024 that they supported discussing their proposal within the church. Many Catholics still skip meat during religious days like Ash Wednesday, Good Friday, and Fridays during Lent. But this idea suggests bringing the practice back year-round.

Archbishop Borys Gudziak linked it to the environmental teachings of Pope Francis' Laudato Si. Gudziak also noted the resources required to produce meat compared to veggies.

"A return to Friday abstinence would be good for the soul and for the planet," Gudziak said at a United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' public session in 2024.

Others highlighted cultural and communal upsides. Bishop Donald Hying described the tradition as "one of those defining Catholic things" that strengthened religious identity. Bishop Peter Libasci added that simple shared rituals resonate especially with younger people seeking belonging and purpose.

This move could be great for the planet, too.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the methane that livestock like cattle produce makes up more than a quarter of U.S. agricultural emissions. That methane also makes up 10% of the planet-warming pollution generated in the U.S. With more than 1.4 billion Catholics around the world, the environmental impact of meatless Fridays could be major.

Research shows that even one meatless day a week reduces pollution and saves water. Until 2024, forest clearing for agriculture was the biggest driver of tropical forest loss for decades, according to the World Resources Institute. These small individual steps could really add up when embraced by entire communities.

Plus, studies have shown that eating more plant-based meals can cut your grocery bill dramatically. You can explore plant-based food options that can reduce your meat consumption, helping your budget and your health.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan called a voluntary return to meatless Fridays "an opportunity for Catholics … to demonstrate their shared commitment to care for God's creation."

"It seems to me that a little more sacrifice and penance couldn't hurt, because of the demands of the world today," said Bishop James Conley of the Diocese of Lincoln, Nebraska. "I think we need more opportunities for sacrifice, not less."

