Gardener shares super simple tip to maximize harvest of popular vegetables: 'Easy and rewarding'

A TikToker shared tips for getting as many cucumbers out of your cucumber plant as possible in an energetic video.

The scoop

The TikTok account Tomato Queen Garden Tips (@livingwellwithkb) posted the video and titled it "Expert Tips for Growing Cucumbers Successfully."

In the clip, she explains that you should pick your cucumbers before they're fully ripe. This encourages the cucumber plant to keep producing cucumbers, instead of calling it quits for the season.

The caption read: "Growing cucumbers is easy and rewarding, but to maximize your cucumber harvest, frequent picking is essential. Regular harvesting encourages the plant to keep producing fresh cucumbers."

She also advises everyone to support their cucumber plants with a trellis or cage to allow for airflow and healthy growth. Cucumbers are ripe when they take on a darker shade of green and have a firmer texture. So it's best to pick cucumbers when they're still light green and small.

How it's helping

This helpful hack means more cucumbers for home gardeners. Instead of getting just one batch of fresh cucumbers, gardeners can get batch after batch during spring and summer.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

As the self-proclaimed Tomato Queen says: "The more you pick, pick, pick, the more you will get, get, get."

Growing your own food benefits your physical and mental well-being. Gardening can help ease stress and improve your mood while also bettering your health. Fresh homegrown food contributes to a nutritious diet safe from pesticides.

A home garden can also help people save money on groceries. Instead of dealing with the increasing prices at the supermarket, people can enjoy tastier, healthier food from their own backyard.

Home gardening also helps the planet. A garden full of native plants and produce can be a welcoming place for local pollinators and other creatures, bolstering the local ecosystem. Gardens can also improve air and water quality in your area. Plus, by growing food at home instead of buying it, you're reducing the carbon footprint created by agricultural transportation.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments appreciated the tips and were delighted to share their own cucumber-growing stories.

One person exclaimed: "I have 10 growing! So excited."

Someone else shared their delicious gardening success: "This is my first year growing cucumbers, it's in a 10-gallon grow bag. So far picked two. The first one was the best cucumber I ever tasted."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.