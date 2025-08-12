Expert shares effortless method to create garden without tools: 'So satisfying to see'

"Good to see the process and how simple it can be!"

No-dig, no-till gardens are effortless and stress-free plots. YouTuber and gardener Jamie (@Nettlesandpetals) shared an in-depth tutorial for this hassle-free gardening method.

The scoop

Jamie makes a large garden bed in this video, though no-dig gardens do not have to be exceedingly long. Gardeners should work with what space they have, or the amount of space they are willing to put time into.

Jamie said no-dig gardens can be constructed straight onto the lawn. Each row should be precisely measured to ensure uniformity and ease.

"The no-dig standard generally for a market garden is a 750 millimeter (about 2.5 feet) bed," he said.

As each row of recycled cardboard is placed, measure out space for pathways between planting rows and mark them with sticks and twine. These pathways will be covered with mulch.

Lay out 4 to 6 inches of compost over the cardboard. As time passes, the cardboard will soften and the plants' roots will push through it to the ground.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Once the compost is laid, put down mulch over the space measured out to be pathways. This creates a designated spot to walk along during garden upkeep, and it helps the plants.

"Woodchips are fantastic at retaining moisture, as well as boosting microbial populations and fungal networks," Jamie said.

The building process for no-dig gardens is a worthwhile investment of time, as once the bed is made, gardeners don't need to dig for planting. All they must do is place seeds and water, and then watch the garden grow.

New compost should be added yearly to reintroduce organic material to the plot.

How it's helping

No-dig gardening minimizes soil disruption and, in turn, minimizes the disruption of soil-dwelling microorganisms and critters, according to an Oregon State University article.

Microorganisms in the soil have symbiotic relationships with plants. They surround the roots to eat organic matter and supply nutrients to benefit the plants' growth.

This method can also decrease runoff and erosion.

For hobby-seeking consumers with an interest in gardening, but an even greater interest in relaxation and improved focus, no-dig gardening is a viable and eco-friendly way to indulge.

Gardening is not only beneficial for nourishing pollinators and soil organisms, but it is also healthy for gardeners.

Penn State Extension of Pennsylvania State University says gardening can be grounding, and this connection to nature and opportunity to live in the moment can reduce negative emotions. These benefits could be why one in three Americans gardens.

The health benefits do not stop psychologically, as gardeners who grow their own produce are often more energetic and tend to eat healthier.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the YouTube tutorial were amazed by the garden's transformation from an unkempt plot of dirt to an aesthetically pleasing garden bed.

One commenter complimented, "So satisfying to see the beds develop!"

Another noted how easy a no-dig garden seems. "Good to see the process and how simple it can be!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.