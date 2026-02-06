Family baffled over massive discovery in grandparents' backyard: 'That looks like it could be ... an alien'

"No wonder you're so proud of the farm!"

Redditors were blown away by a beet so large and unique that some were wondering if it even came from Earth.

The original poster appropriately shared the huge piece of produce to the r/AbsoluteUnits subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Absolute unit of a beetroot from my grandparent's garden (didn't [have] a banana for scale)," they wrote.

The OP's note that they didn't have a "banana for scale" amused some commenters. But the beet's sheer size and appearance got the most notice of all.

"That looks like it could be from an alien planet," a user wrote.

Indeed, the massive beet cleared five inches in size, based on the ruler (not banana) in the picture. That's pretty big considering that, according to Green Upside, a typical beet is between two and three inches in diameter.

Though this beet isn't larger than the 52-pound, 14-ounce record-holder in the Guinness World Records, it was still quite a surprise. It also was probably an effective way to reinforce the benefits of home gardening of the OP's grandparents.

A University of Colorado study highlighted both the physical benefits in terms of exercise for gardening. Its health benefits include encouraging gardeners to eat healthier food and reducing cancer risk. Gardening is also linked to lowering stress and other mental health benefits.

It can certainly be rewarding and even exhilarating to uncover a surprise like a massive beet or a crop growing almost too well. Green Upside did note, however, that if you let beets get too large, they might get hard to eat.

Still, the massive beet delighted Redditors and the OP all the same.

One user invoked "The Office" TV show, where the lead antagonist Dwight Schrute famously runs a beet farm: "Dwight? Mose? Is that you guys? No wonder you're so proud of the farm!"

"Measurement without a banana is a fruitless effort... hence why it's so appealing," a punny user remarked.

